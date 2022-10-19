Lafarge, the French multinational condemned to pay US$800 million for supporting the Islamic State

Beth Timmins

Finance and Business Reporter, BBC News

image source, Reuters Caption, Islamic State has become one of the most important jihadist groups in the world.

For the first time in history, a company pleads guilty in US court to supporting the self-styled Islamic State group and another terrorist group.

It’s about the French cement company Lafarge who agreed on Tuesday to pay a $777.8 million fine for payments he made to keep a factory running in Syria after the war broke out in 2011.

US prosecutors said no company in the country had ever admitted its guilt in aiding terrorists.

Lafarge said that “deeply regrets” the events and “accepts responsibility for the individual executives involved.”

The cement maker, which was bought by Switzerland’s Holcim in 2015, said its behavior had been a “flagrant violation” of Lafarge’s code of conduct.

Tax payment”

The company opened its plant in Jalabiya, near the Turkish border, in 2010 after an investment of US$680 million.

US prosecutors said Lafarge’s Syrian subsidiary had paid Islamic State and another terror group, the Nusra Front, the equivalent of $5.92 million to protect plant staff as the country’s civil war intensified. .

executives they sealed arrangements with the payment of “taxes”they said.

image source, AFP Caption, The agreements with the armed groups took place before Lafarge merged with Holcim.

Lafarge finally evacuated the plant in September 2014, when Islamic State took control of the city and the factory.

But before his departure, the deals helped the company generate $70.3 million in sales, prosecutors said.

Lafarge had previously admitted bribes were paid after an internal investigation.

But US Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday that the company’s actions “reflect corporate crime that has reached a new low and a very dark place.”

“Business with terrorists cannot be business as usual,” he added.

In a statement, Lafarge’s new owner Holcim said none of the conduct involved Holcim, “which has never operated in Syria.”

He added that former Lafarge executives involved in the bribery had hidden it from Holcim, as well as from outside auditors.

Eric Olsen, who was CEO from 2015 to 2017, resigned from his post following an investigation into Lafarge’s activities in Syria.

At the time, Olsen said he had not been involved in any crime and would be retiring to bring “serenity” to the company.

The US Justice Department said senior Lafarge executives were involved in the deals and knew they risked conflict with authorities.

The executives tried to demand that the Islamic State not include the name “Lafarge” in the documents that record the understandings and many involved in the scheme also used personal email addresses, instead of their corporate emails, to carry out the investigation. conspiracy, the agency said.

image source, Reuters Caption, The US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, speaks to the press on Tuesday after the guilt of the cement company Lafarge in agreements with Islamic State.

Lafarge’s dealings were finally made public in 2016 on a website run by a Syrian opposition group.

Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, where the case was filed, said the conduct “by a Western corporation was egregious and without precedent or justification.”

“LThe defendants paid millions of dollars [a Estado Islámico], a terrorist group that otherwise operated on a shoestring budget, millions of dollars [Estado Islámico] could use to recruit members, wage war against governments and carry out brutal terrorist attacks around the world, including against US citizens,” he told a news conference announcing the guilty plea.

Lafarge also faces charges of complicity in crimes against humanity in France for its activities in Syria, but the company denies the charges.