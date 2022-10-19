News

Lafarge, the French multinational condemned to pay US$800 million for supporting the Islamic State

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

  • Beth Timmins
  • Finance and Business Reporter, BBC News

Heavily armed Islamic State fighters pass through Raqqa, Syria (June 30, 2014)

image source, Reuters

Caption,

Islamic State has become one of the most important jihadist groups in the world.

For the first time in history, a company pleads guilty in US court to supporting the self-styled Islamic State group and another terrorist group.

It’s about the French cement company Lafarge who agreed on Tuesday to pay a $777.8 million fine for payments he made to keep a factory running in Syria after the war broke out in 2011.

US prosecutors said no company in the country had ever admitted its guilt in aiding terrorists.

Lafarge said that “deeply regrets” the events and “accepts responsibility for the individual executives involved.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ukraine hopes to win the war in 6 months

1 min ago

Colombia and the United States will negotiate the elimination of the tourist visa – USA – International

12 mins ago

mysterious trip of the British defense minister to Washington

23 mins ago

The US accused seven people of facilitating the arrival of military technology and Venezuelan oil to sanctioned Russian companies

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button