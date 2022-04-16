LAFC sends a message to Club América prior to their duel in the Leagues Cup

This afternoon it was announced that there will be two exhibition games on the occasion of the League Cupa tournament where teams from the MX League Y Major League Soccer. In this event the faces will be seen America club against Los Angeles F.C.and the Chivas against LA Galaxy. These meetings will be on August 3, and will serve as the first event of the sofi stadium. Taking advantage of the new agreed commitment, LAFC shared a message for Eagles.

Through your official account Twitterthe team Angelino published a message where they invite the bluecream to be seen soon, highlighting that the tickets to be able to enter the commitment will go on sale next April 21 at 10 in the morning. Accompanying the text, a promotional video of what will be the two meetings in the sofi stadium.

The last confrontation between Club América and Los Angeles FC

It was last December 19 that they met for the first and only time, the angels and the Eaglesin what were the semifinals of that edition of CONCACAF Champions League. That was the last commitment of Michael Herrera in command of those of Coapaas he was dismissed after losing three goals against one, in a game where Carlos candle shone with a double. However, it was the aggression that the Louse he had with a member of the rival coaching staff the one that earned him his dismissal.