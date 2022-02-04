“Lagarde effect” on the spread (154), BTP yields rise to 1.73% after the ECB’s turn against inflation

The spread, that is the yield differential between Italian and German ten-year government bonds, and in the morning it reaches altitude 154 points, The yield of a ten-year BTP has reached1.73%. The yields of German bonds also rose, returning to positive, but the rise is lower than that of BTPs and therefore the gap grows. The upward movement concerns all bonds (Spain + 3 to 0.97%, France + 3 to 0.6%) but it is stronger where the risk is considered to be greater. So the Italian bonds given the size of our public debt at 157% of GDP. Or the Greek ones (+ 12 points to 2.17%). If the yields are rising, it means that the prices of the same stocks are falling as the sales are consistent. The yield is in fact fixed in absolute value but is expressed as a percentage calculated in relation to the value of the security.

The upward movements were triggered by yesterday’s statements, in some passages considered incongruent, by the president of the European Central Bank which met its board of directors. The perception of the markets has been that the ECB is moving towards one more aggressive line in the fight against inflation and that therefore a rate hike already in 2022 it is no longer taboo. Moreover, the data on inflation in the euro area released last Wednesday (5.1% in January) showed a trend in prices far from what were the expectations / hopes of the central bank. If the ECB raises the rates of securities that pay low interest, they must align themselves with the new context to be attractive on the market, hence the drop in prices, the generalized rise in yields and the increase in the spread. For the same reason the euro is gaining ground on the dollar. Interest rates, also referred to as “Cost of money” they determine how much money there is in circulation (how convenient it is to borrow it). If the quantity decreases, the value goes up.

In March, the ECB will release its new inflation estimates. The document will be the “viaticum” for turning towards a less expansive monetary policy in the following months. Yesterday Christine Lagarde he said that “the inflation situation has changed” and that “it will remain high for longer than expected”. The ideal rate of inflation according to the ECB is 2%, one of the ways to try to reduce it is precisely to decrease the amount of money outstanding by reducing the purchase of government bonds and / or raising interest rates. However, if the role of the ECB on the government bond market fails, demand will drop and so will prices. The quantity of Italian BTPs held by the ECB has gone from 5% of the total in 2015 to the current 30%. Another 20% is in the hands of Italian banks and a portion of 30% is in the hands of foreign investors.

Lagarde also said yesterday that “European bond yields have risen, but the spreads did not widen to a significant extent and there is no reason to think it will be any different. But if there is (an increase in spreads, ed.), obviously we will have to answer and we have all the tools and the adequate flexibility to do so “. A statement that at first sight is difficult to reconcile with the commitment to fight inflation. In one of his first public statements as central bank president, on March 12, 2020, Lagarde had stated regarding the task of the ECB: “We are not here to close the spreads”. Statements that spurred BTP returns from 1.25 to 2.75% inducing the president to a abrupt reverse.