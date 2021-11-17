Lagarde: ‘For inflation to fall longer than expected’ – Economy

“We still see inflation moderating next year, but it will take longer than initially anticipated” and “we continue to expect medium-term inflation to stay below our new symmetrical 2% target.” This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, speaking at a hearing in the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

“The shortage of raw materials, equipment and manpower weighs on manufacturing production, weakening the short-term outlook. Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during the course of 2022” .

“Current futures prices indicate a significant easing in energy prices in the first half of 2022,” says Lagarde.

“Regarding official interest rates, in our forward-looking guide we have clearly explained the three conditions that must be met before rates start to rise. Despite the current jump in inflation, the medium-term outlook remains subdued and therefore it is very It is unlikely that these three conditions will be met next year “.

“Even after the pandemic emergency has ended, it will still be important that monetary policy, including the appropriate calibration of bond purchases, supports the recovery across the euro area and a sustainable return of inflation to our 2% target. “. Thus the president of the ECB at a hearing in the European Parliament, recalling that in December Frankfurt will announce its intentions on the future of the government bond purchase program. “The challenge is not over yet, the decisions that are made by policy makers will continue to determine the strength of the recovery,” he added.

“The rapid implementation of the Next Generation Eu should help to further reduce the gap” on the different recovery times between the Eurozone countries. “It is accurate to say that some countries will return to the pre-pandemic level sooner than others and some will have to wait a few more months and quarters, this has to do with the severity of the crisis, the containment measures taken and the differences in the economic structure. “, explained Lagarde, pointing out however that” the direction of the recovery is better “than expected.