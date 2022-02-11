Lagarde, Rate Hike “Doesn’t Solve” Current Problems By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Tightening monetary policy, if done early, could hurt the post-pandemic recovery. This is what the president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said on Friday, words that clash with what she said after the last Eurotower meeting.

“Raising interest rates would not solve any of the current problems,” Lagarde said in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. “On the contrary: if we act too quickly now, the recovery of our economies could be significantly weaker and jobs would be jeopardized.”

While on the one hand he specified that the ECB “will act if necessary”, on the other the former IMF reiterated what has been expressed in recent days by several members of the governing council according to which “all our moves must be gradual”.

With Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 now pricing two rate hikes in 2022, for Lagarde inflation could be higher than expected in December “, but compared to the US the economy” is not overheating “so” we can, and we must proceed with greater caution “.

The words of the former French finance minister echo what Philip Lane, the bank’s economist and executive committee member, wrote on the ECB portal. Inflation in the euro area will return to expected levels “without a significant tightening by the European Central Bank”, as the inconveniences “related to the pandemic for both the supply of goods and manpower will be resolved”.

“As the bottlenecks eventually resolve, price pressures should ease and inflation return to its path without the need for a significant monetary policy adjustment,” wrote the Irish central bank governor.

According to ING economists, “there is nothing the ECB can or can do to lower energy prices,” which is the root cause of the general rise in prices. “This is another pandemic conundrum: governments are needed to reduce energy prices, while central banks (and low interest rates) are needed to support the fiscal stimulus,” the Dutch bank said.