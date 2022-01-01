Lagarde, stronger economic shocks without euro shield – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 31 – “The recent economic shocks would have been even more serious without the stability and integration that the euro has conferred on our single market” and “the euro and Europe are now inseparable” . Thus the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in a speech on the occasion of the 20 years of the Euro published by the weekly Corriere 7 and by various European media.



“When I think of the euro, I am reminded of family businesses and businesses that have been successful thanks to the benefits deriving from the euro and the single market”, says Lagarde, who emphasizes: “the ECB is the guardian of the euro and we work with commitment to protect our single currency “. And it is also the institution’s “duty” to “study possible forms of additional payment such as the digital euro”, he adds, looking to the future.



In the speech, space also for personal memories for the president of the ECB who also celebrates her birthday on January 1: “On January 1, 2002 I was in Normandy, I went to the ATM and made a bet with friends that the new ones would come out immediately banknotes and so it was “. (HANDLE).

