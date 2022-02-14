Lagarde: ‘The euro was the milestone in the history of the EU’ – Europe

“The introduction of currency was a milestone in the history of the EU, because sharing a currency is more than using the same payment method but being part of a common commitment”. This was stated by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the European Parliament for the ceremony of the 20 years of the euro. “The euro has simplified the lives of many Europeans, for those who study, for those who travel, for those who do business; from 1990 to 2002 the exchange between the countries of the Euro 19 area was 5%, but if we consider the period since the euro arrived, the growth is 200% “, he stressed.

The risks for the inflation scenario in the euro area – said Lagarde – are oriented to the upside, especially in the short term “and” price increases are now more widespread “and no longer limited to energy.” Inflationary trends manifest themselves in higher-than-expected wage hikes, or the recovery is stronger than expected, inflation could turn out to be higher “than the ECB’s forecasts, Lagarde said. The ECB will give an overall assessment in the new macroeconomic projections in March. The ECB will guarantee price stability “by taking the right decision at the right time”. This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “Monetary policy cannot fill gas pipelines, speed up the lines of containers in ports or train new drivers to drive lorries, but we are well aware that many citizens across the continent are worried about the rising cost of living “.

“It was nice to meet the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and of the ECB Christine Lagarde today in Strasbourg. Three women, three institutions, one goal: to lead the recovery of Europe!”. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote it on Twitter after the meeting.