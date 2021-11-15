Lagarde to the EU: “The decline in inflation will take time”

MILAN – The drop in prices will come but it will take longer than expected. This is the indication that came today from ECB President Christine Lagarde, in a hearing in the European Parliament. “We still see inflation moderating next year, but it will take longer than initially anticipated” and “we continue to expect it to stay below our new symmetrical 2% target over the medium term,” he said. “Current futures prices indicate a significant easing in energy prices in the first half of 2022.” In addition, the ECB president added, “the shortage of raw materials, equipment and labor weighs on manufacturing production, weakening the short-term prospects. Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and they gradually diminish only in the course of 2022 “.

As for the next monetary policy moves, Lagarde reiterated what was communicated at the beginning of the month. “Regarding official interest rates, in our forward-looking guide we have clearly explained the three conditions that must be met before rates start to rise. Despite the current jump in inflation, the medium-term outlook remains subdued and therefore it is very These three conditions are unlikely to be met next year, “Lagarde said.