Lagertha’s connection with Donostia, the warrior from ‘Vikings’

For screen fans, it is Lagertha, the mythical warrior from the ‘Vikings’ series. For those who don’t know her, let’s say that Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress and director, of Ukrainian origin, with a long career in film and television and with almost six million followers on Instagram. Katheryn Winnick lives days of San Sebastian immersion. It is not just a tourist’s vacation, but an attempt to get to know the city in depth. She has a luxury guide: one of her closest friends and her collaborators in the Hollywood industry lives in San Sebastián half the year and acts as hostess these days.

‘Lagertha’ is staying in the Parte Vieja and from one of the balconies on Calle 31 de Agosto she has already posted videos on social networks with images of spontaneous citizen choirs during the ‘poteo’. But Katheryn Winnick has also enjoyed the benefits of local gastronomy in the first person: on Friday she had dinner at Kokotxa, Dani Lopez’s restaurant in front of Gaztelubide, with a Michelin star, and she was delighted. “Thank you for the wonderful dinner, my favorite in all of Spain,” the actress wrote on Dani Lopez’s Instagram profile, where the cook had posted the photo with Lagertha.

Katheryn Winnick told the people of Kokotxa that she was enjoying herself in San Sebastian “because here people, although they recognize me, leave me alone, and in other places they hardly let me walk between selfies.”

Katheryn Winnick was born in Etobicoke, Canada. Of Ukrainian descent, she has been very active for months in petitioning for solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion. She «proud Ukrainian», she presents herself on social networks, where she asks for help for the people of Ukraine. She is an international actress who speaks Ukrainian, Russian, French, Italian and English.

According to his biographies, he is a black belt (third dan) in taekwondo, a black belt (second dan) in karate, and a licensed bodyguard. It was his knowledge of martial arts that led him to train actors and actresses and enter the cinematographic environment. She soon succeeded as an actress, first, and also as a director and producer. In the Netflix series ‘Vikings’ she has not only played the ‘warrior’ Laguerta for a decade: she also directs some of the chapters, as well as the series ‘Wu Assassins’.

In the series ‘Bones’ she played the war correspondent Hannah Burley and in cinema she starred alongside Paul Giamatti in the dramatic comedy ‘Cold Souls’, among other works. Perhaps her stay in San Sebastian will inspire her future works.