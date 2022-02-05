Laglio: George Clooney launches a fundraiser for flood victims

Laglio (Como) – George Clooney throws a fundraiser to support the reconstruction of the territory of Lake Como, bent in recent days by a devastating wave of bad weather. This was announced by the mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi, who he accompanied on a tour of the area the American actorowner of a splendid villa on the Lario, also hit by the river of mud that poured into the area.

Clooney, said the mayor, after rushing to the landslides, “will use his canals to launch his own campaign to raise funds for flood victims.” Mayor Pozzi specified that it is an initiative that Clooney “is doing on his own compared to what the Municipality is doing “, which for its part has already activated a similar initiative.

It wasn’t just Clooney that moved. In fact, there are many VIP patrons of the Lombard body of water. ” We are sure of Clooney’s commitment, he guaranteed it, ” said the mayor of the town chosen as a holiday destination by other well-known personalities, some of whom have already come forward to support the flooded. ” We have already had contact with other people who love Lagliowho have the villa in Laglio and that they pledged their support. Some have already done substantially, ” Pozzi said, keeping the names of the VIPs who made donations confidential: ” If they want to, they will tell. Those who do this type of surgery usually want to do them in perfect anonymity, but we certainly know who they are ”.









