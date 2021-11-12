Laglio, the surprise return of Clooney Expected at Villa Oleandra with other big names The arrival in the house on the lake is imminent

Everything in Laglio made us think that the long and eventful holidays of the American actor and director George Clooney ended in August as usual, after the three months spent in his favorite retreat between trips on the lake, dinners in favorite restaurants and relaxing in the garden. .

Instead, the reopening of the windows of Villa Oleandra has given weight to the rumors that have been circulating in the town for some time, about the possible return of Clooney in October, but not alone. Still according to rumors, it seems that Laglio will also witness the arrival of important guests of the family, on whom however the utmost confidentiality applies. Other actor friends, perhaps, in any case people of a certain weight. In short, George Clooney’s return to Lake Como is considered imminent in the first days of October. And the open windows of Villa Oleandra – always the “signal” of the imminent arrival (and presence, ed) of the landlord – confirms the reliability of the rumors.

All free advertising for Laglio especially in light of the flood that devastated a part of the town causing destruction and displaced people. Precisely in relation to what happened, it is hoped that Clooney will be able to return with the aid he had publicly promised also to La Provincia. “Now let’s try to understand how we can also help families privately and fix all this, because it absolutely has to be fixed,” he said to “the Province”.

Villa Oleandra with open windows (Photo by Daniela Colombo)

As the mayor of Laglio Roberto Pozzi highlighted, indirect help was given, however, with the visibility he had after his visit to the site of the landslide, the day after the events: the images of Clooney with shoes in the mud had made the rounds of the world. And so the fundraising launched by the Municipality of Laglio to help displaced families reached around 160 thousand euros in two months: a contribution that can be immediately distributed to the nuclei that request it, as has already happened in part.

The feeling is that, without Clooney’s drive of visibility, this figure would hardly have been reached, given by a donation of 100 thousand euros from an anonymous foreign benefactor of origin but Lagliese by adoption, and others of lesser importance, but all equally important.

(Daniela Colombo)

