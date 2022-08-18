Laia Costa, honorary award at the Evolution film festival

The actress Laia Costa will receive the honorary award of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF), which will be held from October 26 to November 1. The filmmaker will also be honored with the same award Lone Scherfigknown from the movie Italian for beginners. The 11th edition of the festival, which will be held from October 26 to November 1 in Mallorca, will also feature for the first time a new Cinematography Focus integrated into the 7-day program.

Renowned Danish director and screenwriter Lone Scherfig will receive the award Evolution Vision this 2022. Scherfig made his international leap in 2000 with the film Italian for beginnerswith which he won various awards, such as the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. His best known works are one daywith the interpretation of Anne Hathaway Y Jim Sturgess; and the Oscar nominated and awarded with the BAFTA, AnEducation. In this film, the interpretation of Carey Mulligan received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and Lone Scherfig It was nominated for BAFTAs for Best Director and Best British Film, among others. Her next film will be The movie tellerwith Daniel Brühl, Bérénice Bejo and the Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre.

spanish actress Laia Costa gained international attention with Victory, a critically acclaimed film, largely improvised by its protagonists and shot in one take. For her interpretation, she won a Lola – German Film Award for Best Actress, becoming the first Spanish woman to win this award. Additionally, she was nominated for Best European Actress at the European Film Awardsearned a nomination for the prestigious BAFTA EE Rising Star Award and the New York Times included it in the 2015 list for Best Breakthrough Performances of the Fall Season (“Best Breakthrough Performances of the Fall Season”).

Since then, her success has continued, as Laia’s work has appeared in competitions such as the Sundance Film Festival (with Newness Y Piercing), the Tribeca Film Festival (Duck Butter Y Maine) and the London Film Festival (only you). On television she has acted in the first series co-produced in English and Italian, devilswith Patrick Dempsey, and in Polseres Vermelles, winner of the International Emmy Kids Award for Best Children’s Television Series. Recently, she this year she has starred five wolvespremiered at the Berlinale and at the Malaga Festival, where the film won the Biznaga de Oro for Best Spanish Film and Laia Costa took over the Silver Biznaga for Best Female Performance.

As regards the Cinematography Focusthe new section of the program for 2022, this year cinematographers (DPs) from around the world will be invited to participate in panels and activities for EMIFF professionals. It will be a good opportunity for the PD community in Mallorca and Europe. Also, a special honorary DP will be announced soon. And EMIFF will host two new collaborating media for this edition that are specialized in this subject, such as British Cinematographer and Camera & Light Magazine.

British Cinematographer is Europe’s leading magazine dedicated to the art of international cinema, packed with expert analysis, industry news and behind-the-scenes articles. Camera & Light Magazine is a leading film magazine in Spain and the only one in the Spanish language that covers the richest and most visually interesting productions from this and other countries.

The founder and director of the festival, Sandra Lipsky has expressed its satisfaction with the first honorary winners of the 2022 edition of the festival. “On the one hand, Laia embodies our mission to unite cultures and bridge bridges through her impressive career in film and television, which continues to grow and is exciting to follow. On the other hand, Lone could not be a better representation of the spirit of the Vision Award.” of EMIFF for her unique and universal way of telling stories and because her work breaks down barriers and inspires women filmmakers around the world”, according to her words.

On the other news, Sandra Lipski added: “I’m also very excited about our new Cinematography Focus. I’ve always been passionate about the making process part and I know that this new platform will be a space for cinematographers to feel welcome and share their knowledge with our audience. Finally, I am especially grateful to our new collaborating media in this adventure, the British Cinematographer Y Camera & Light Magazine. They both bring great and respected influence in the industry to EMIFF and it is sure to be a very good and fruitful collaboration.”