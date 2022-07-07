Laika: what happened to the remains of the dog ‘sent to die’ in space? – Pets – Life

The first living being to reach space was not a human, but a Russian dog named Laika. His fate, however, was unfortunate and even led to the regret of several scientists.

Currently, Laika has tributes, statues and went down in history as a necessary sacrifice for the advances that allowed man to reach the Moon. However, several scientists who worked on his project say they regret what happened.

During the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union (USSR, now Russia) clashed ideologically. Whether for espionage or to conquer places outside of Earth, both countries had teams of scientists and astrophysicists working on how to get a man to the Moon.

1957 was the year in which the USSR decided to show its progress and in October launched the

‘Sputnik 1’, an artificial satellite, into space. The device reportedly had sensors to measure temperature both inside and outside and was shipped as a way to collect data for upcoming launches.

‘Sputnik 1’ was a success for the USSR and a defeat for the United States. For this reason, Nikita Khruschev, leader of the USSR at the time, decided that his advances would not end there: the next release would include a living being.

(You may be interested in: The beloved pets of the cruelest serial killers).

Laika, the space dog

With Khrushchev’s order to send something alive into space, scientists began looking for stray dogs where they could experience conditions that a human might live in space.

According to the records of the time, they looked for stray dogs because they needed them to be animals that could withstand sudden changes in temperature and hunger in space. In addition, it was not the first time that dogs had been used for this type of experiment.

This is how Laika, Algina and Mushka, three stray dogs, came to the space studies of the USSR to begin their training.

On November 3, 1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2. On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika. Photograph by Sputnik / Alamy pic.twitter.com/Obiuui1asx — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) November 3, 2021

First, they were enclosed in a small space to fit into what would become Sputnik 2, where they would be launched into space. However, the dogs did not react well and began to present health problems, although none were considered highly serious.

The animals were also put into centrifuges to simulate what would be the rocket launch, which caused an increase in heart rate.

The scientists even used machines that imitated the sounds they could hear once they took off, so that the dogs adapted to them, and they began to feed them with a gel food that would be the one they would have access to in space.

Despite the animals continued to show signs of stress that could seriously affect their health and that Sputnik 2 was nowhere near completion, Khrushchev announced that on November 7, the day of a national celebration, the satellite would be in orbit.

(Read on: ‘Mr. Happy Face’ World’s Ugliest Dog in 2022.)

Laika’s sacrifice

On November 3 of that same yearLaika, in a space uniform and her ears pointing to the sky, was launched inside Sputnik 2 into space.

For a long time it was believed that the dog would have received euthanasia before running out of oxygen several days after leaving Earth, as the USSR reported at the time; however, the reality of her death was revealed later.

According to what some scientists confessed, long after Laika died, the reality is that the dog died between five and seven hours after its launch due to the high temperatures that were recorded in its cabinin addition to the fact that his body never fully adapted to the conditions he had on Sputnik 2, which caused him a lot of stress.

3 November 1957. Laika became the first dog to orbit the Earth, aboard the Soviet satellite Sputnik 2. The aim was to test the feasibility of launching a human being into space. Unfortunately, she died soon after launch, due to oxygen deprivation. pic.twitter.com/Od0BKBnrNL — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) November 3, 2021

Scientist Dimitr Malashenkov, who was part of the project, commented years later in a paper presented at the World Space Congress in Houston, USA, that “it was virtually impossible to create reliable temperature control in such a short time,” referring to the construction of Sputnik 2.

Which means, in part, that when Laika took off from Earth, several scientists were not sure that she would return.



In fact, the media ‘Infobae’ reported that one of the people who worked on the experiments took her to play with her children days before she traveled to space, because she knew that the pet had a few days to live and felt compassion for her.

Oleg Galensko, who was also part of the team that trained her, spoke about the guilt he felt after Laika’s death. His words were: “The more time passes, the more I regret what happened. We shouldn’t have, we didn’t even learn enough on that mission to justify losing the animal.”

Unfortunately, not even her remains remained of Laika, since Sputnik 2 disintegrated upon contact with the Earth’s atmosphere after orbiting the Earth for 163 days.

today’s dog of the day is laika! (she / her of her) laika was the first animal to ever be sent into space. she was sent by russian scientists in 1957 in a vessel named sputnik 2. she sadly passed away just a week after being in space. pic.twitter.com/PRwcxXEpsp — dog of the day (@doggyoftheday) March 18, 2022

(We recommend: Salty, the dog that saved the life of a blind Colombian in the Twin Towers).

Laika and her tributes

At that moment the dog’s death was criticized by some people who did not believe it necessary to sacrifice animals in order to study the conditions of space.

Currently, many dogs are named after her, veterinary centers, pet brands, songs, poems, etc. In addition, in the center of Moscow there is a bronze statue that portrays the breedless dog, with pointed ears, a white muzzle and a friendly look that arrived before any human being in space.

Some of the scientists who worked on the project that sent her into space remember her as a noble, calm animal who did not fight with the other dogs.

You can also read:

– The ‘Niño del terror’, a young serial killer who hid in Colombia

– The clinic with 184 frozen people hoping to wake up in the future

– The cosmonaut who was stranded in space after the fall of the USSR

‘El Pozolero’, the cruel criminal who dissolved more than 300 people in acid

Trends WEATHER