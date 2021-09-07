Laird Hamilton, the entrepreneur surfer who takes joy in helping others

“My passion for surfing comes from my creativity, from my desire to accept challenges, as well as from my spirit of adventure and to try something different all the time. In surfing every wave is different, like every performance, like every moment. You don’t know it until you live it. I love feeling the adrenaline in my veins ”he confesses Laird Hamilton, which we meet in Malibu, paused between one wave and another. He lives with his family, wife and two daughters, between here and Maui, in Hawaii, as well as traveling frequently around the world. It is a myth in the world of surfing, particularly in that of big waves, given that it was one of the first to ride them, as if to invent means to do it, some even based on high technology. He is considered a great innovator, as well as one of the greatest inventors of tow-in surfing, of the stand-up paddle boarding, ofhydrofoil boarding. And he is also interviewed in Hbo’s new six-episode TV series, which revives the surfing legend and its protagonists: 100 Foot Wave. The documentary series retraces the surfing odyssey of another pioneer, Garrett McNamara. In this interview Laird talks about this sport, as well as his new adventures. Laird is in fact, as well as a surfer and an inventor, a producer, a TV host, an actor and an expert in fitness and nutrition.

How did you get into surfing?

I was born in San Francisco, I learned to swim well at the age of seven, I have always loved the ocean. I was then lucky enough to grow up with surfer Billy Hamilton, who adopted me. I was the one who introduced him to my mother and they fell in love and got married. We became friends because I watched him surfing on the beach as a child. For a while I worked as a bricklayer and even as a model (he even did a photo shoot with Brooke Shields, ed), but that wasn’t my world. I have always loved sport and not for the competition, but for the pleasure and pleasure of practicing it. I wasn’t interested in competing, because I had a more universal vision. I wanted to inspire others to live better and be better people through sport. For me, surfing has always been an art form rather than a competition to get a prize or a vote for.

Who has inspired you the most in your career?

My mother was the first, as she was good at boosting my imagination. He used to read to me as a child and then pushed me to read a lot of books and novels while I was growing up. I am convinced that my innovative spirit was stimulated by this.

She also made it big in Hollywood. He has also acted or worked as a stunt man in several films and documentaries, including Radical Attitude, Wake Up Call, Step into Liquid, Riding Giants, of which he was also an executive producer, The Decendants, with George Clooney and Shailene Woodley, Water World, with Kevin Costner, the James Bond film Die Another Day, with Pierce Brosnan, e Point Break, with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. The director Rory Kennedy, the last daughter of Robert Kennedy’s eleven children, has instead dedicated a documentary to her, The Life of Laird Hamilton, presented at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

I was never interested in fame. I value a person for what he is, not for what he does. But I had a lot of fun participating in these projects, they were all very interesting experiences, which also gave me new ideas.

He has written several books, including the New York Times bestsellers Force of Nature: Mind, Body, Soul, and, Of Course, Surfing, in 2008, and Liferider: Heart, Body, Soul, and Life Beyond the Ocean, in 2019. He also collaborates with the Men’s Journal magazine, where he writes about sport, wellness and nutrition.

I enjoy writing, it’s part of my research and delving into topics I believe in. And, yes, I am very active in the field of nutrition, because diet is essential for an athlete. This is why I invented my own line of food products. My brand is called Superfood (recently it also introduced a new coffee, Boost Coffee, which includes Vitamin D among its ingredients, ed) and we intend to expand more and more in the future.

In partnership with his wife, professional volleyball player, actress and model Grabrielle Reece, he even invented a new fitness training called Extreme Performance Training (XPT).

It is a powerful training program, a lifestyle that focuses on improving through the use of water. It involves exercises in water and underwater, with the use of waves, correct breathing performance, to increase oxygen levels and mental balance, methods of energy recovery, a high intensity program and results for people at all levels and the backgrounds. We even use an ancient Polynesian practice where swimmers walked on the ocean floor holding a stone. I recommend doing outdoor sports as much as possible, because it increases psychic balance.

This is why he also invented new ways to ride the waves, how about doing sports?

I have always made, first of all, tools for myself, based on my experience as a sportsman. I started with surfing, I am a co-inventor of tow-in surfing for big waves, kitesurfing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, which for me was a sacred rite, an ancient Hawaiian practice. I then invented the foilboard, a surfboard that incorporates hydrofoil technology and offers greater performance and precision for aerial techniques in the water. I subsequently moved on to other sports, such as golf: I found it boring to move in vehicles or on foot and I invented golf boards to move quickly. I also created a golf board for sand dunes by the sea or on dirt roads: it’s a new technique, it’s not about surf sanding. And I’m always working on new inventions …

She even launched a fashion line. Did you certainly make it thinking about sport?

For my clothing brand, I wanted to focus first of all on authenticity and certainly on practicality. I can assure you that I have tried everything on my skin and that is already a guarantee.

She is also a very active philanthropist, with non-profit associations such as City of Hope, Surfrider Foundation, Race Accross America, Pipeline for a Cure for Cystic Fibrosis, Rain Catcher, Muscular Dystrophy.

My mission has always been to help others. This gives me joy most of all and I believe it is a duty to contribute to one’s community and support those who are less than us or suffer from serious problems. It is my ethics and it is so strong that even all the sponsors I work with or collaborate with must have my values.

What is your rule as an entrepreneur?

Knowing how to seize the opportunity and the good ideas that come your way, but also knowing how to wait for the right moment.

What have you learned from surfing all these years as a philosophy of life?

To respect the environment first of all. The ocean is a great teacher for finding all the answers you are looking for. It helps to understand how important is air and the direction of the wind, water and all the beings that live in it and survive with it, and nature in general. It helps to relate to life, because when you ride the waves you feel safer, able to face any challenge. Furthermore, from a physical point of view, you can swim and row with your hands with advantages for the vascular and heart systems, as well as for the muscles.

What places do you recommend to those who want to go surfing?

Surfing is practiced in wonderful places that are worth visiting in any case. Among my favorites are Tahiti, with Theahupo’o, Australia with, in particular, Tasmania, Fiji, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, the Basque country in Spain, Morocco, Portugal and, of course, California and Hawaii, where I live too.