Laisha Wilkins ended up hospitalized and straight to the operating room | Facebook

Her last soap opera was “La Candidata” in 2016, after which not much was known about her, until 2020 when she revealed on social networks that she was absent for health reasons since she had lost a lot of weight and now in 2022, the actress Laisha Wilkinswas admitted to an emergency in a private clinic in Mexico City, as it was necessary for her to be operated on.

According to the magazine TV Notas, on May 20, Laisha Wilkins, 40, was admitted to the Ángeles del Pedregal hospital as an emergency, due to a gallbladder operation, for which one of her closest friends revealed to this medium , all the details about what happened to him.

The actress’s friend revealed that Laisha, days before the operation, had been feeling bad, until that Friday, May 20, the pain in the lower abdomen that the actress felt began to be much stronger, so He was so worried that his mother advised him to go to hospital.

Laisha Wilkins ended up hospitalized and required immediate surgery. Photo: Facebook.



He was admitted as an emergency, they did tests and check-ups and yes it was the gallbladder, he needed an emergency operation, he said.

Although Laisha feared the worst, since she does not usually get sick frequently, and her pain threshold is very low, but when she was hospitalized, it was ruled out that it was something more serious, so she put herself in the hands of the doctors and agreed to operate on her, told, the friend.

He also said that, after the operation, the actress went very well, as she was treated in a private clinic and although she had to pay a large sum of money, her insurer covered the expenses. She added that the operation took about two hours, and that on Sunday she left the hospital on her own feet.

They suggested that she stay one more day and go out on Monday morning, but she didn’t want to, I imagine that because of the extra cost that this generated, because you don’t earn much money from television to give yourself those luxuries, being hospitalized in a private clinic is already a luxury that she cannot take right now, she assured TV Notes.

After being discharged, Laisha Wilkins, had to rest for a week, not make efforts or courage, something that would be difficult for this friend for the actress, as she asserted that she is very courageous. She was also recommended not to carry too much weight, not to exercise, and to eat a good diet.

Regarding the fact that Laisha Wilkins no longer appears on television, the friend mentioned that it is because the actress has not stopped going to Televisa and Telemundo to do castings to those who invite her or who she finds out about, but she does not remain in none.

I also think that it is the bad reputation that is loaded, yes, she is a complicated woman, with character and that does not help her much, but well, everyone has their own things, he said.