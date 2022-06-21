Entertainment

Laisha Wilkins ended up hospitalized and straight to the operating room

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 3 minutes read

Her last soap opera was “La Candidata” in 2016, after which not much was known about her, until 2020 when she revealed on social networks that she was absent for health reasons since she had lost a lot of weight and now in 2022, the actress Laisha Wilkinswas admitted to an emergency in a private clinic in Mexico City, as it was necessary for her to be operated on.

According to the magazine TV Notas, on May 20, Laisha Wilkins, 40, was admitted to the Ángeles del Pedregal hospital as an emergency, due to a gallbladder operation, for which one of her closest friends revealed to this medium , all the details about what happened to him.

The actress’s friend revealed that Laisha, days before the operation, had been feeling bad, until that Friday, May 20, the pain in the lower abdomen that the actress felt began to be much stronger, so He was so worried that his mother advised him to go to hospital.

Laisha Wilkins was hospitalized and required immediate surgery

Laisha Wilkins ended up hospitalized and required immediate surgery. Photo: Facebook.

He was admitted as an emergency, they did tests and check-ups and yes it was the gallbladder, he needed an emergency operation, he said.

Although Laisha feared the worst, since she does not usually get sick frequently, and her pain threshold is very low, but when she was hospitalized, it was ruled out that it was something more serious, so she put herself in the hands of the doctors and agreed to operate on her, told, the friend.

He also said that, after the operation, the actress went very well, as she was treated in a private clinic and although she had to pay a large sum of money, her insurer covered the expenses. She added that the operation took about two hours, and that on Sunday she left the hospital on her own feet.

They suggested that she stay one more day and go out on Monday morning, but she didn’t want to, I imagine that because of the extra cost that this generated, because you don’t earn much money from television to give yourself those luxuries, being hospitalized in a private clinic is already a luxury that she cannot take right now, she assured TV Notes.

After being discharged, Laisha Wilkins, had to rest for a week, not make efforts or courage, something that would be difficult for this friend for the actress, as she asserted that she is very courageous. She was also recommended not to carry too much weight, not to exercise, and to eat a good diet.

Regarding the fact that Laisha Wilkins no longer appears on television, the friend mentioned that it is because the actress has not stopped going to Televisa and Telemundo to do castings to those who invite her or who she finds out about, but she does not remain in none.

I also think that it is the bad reputation that is loaded, yes, she is a complicated woman, with character and that does not help her much, but well, everyone has their own things, he said.

Follow us on

Six years working for the publishing house El Debate in Culiacán, Sinaloa and in Mexico City. With experience in covering the health sector, political parties, the presidency, marches and demonstrations, universities and academic sources, science, security, street stories, city characters, culture and shows. As a correspondent in Mexico City, I provide coverage of all news of national relevance, as well as various topics of interest for the Tercer Piso section, information published in the printed edition of the newspaper and on the website debate.com.mx. Contribution to the company’s digital content with live broadcasts for the Facebook platform in the EL DEBATE account. So far, in my time at EL DEBATE, I have managed to obtain the 2018 National Journalism Award in the interview category, the 2015 Journalism and Competitiveness Award granted by the Council for the Economic Development of Sinaloa (Codesin) for my collaboration in the work journalistic “They profit from public property” by journalist Luis Enrique Moreno. I was also awarded a scholarship by the Ibero-American University of Mexico City in its Press and Democracy journalistic specialization program (PRENDE) 2017 and by the Center for Economic Research and Teaching, AC (CIDE) in its Diploma in Investigative Journalism 2019. I am a graduate of the Degree in Communication and Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 37 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Lightyear’s lesbian kiss and Disney’s complicated relationship with the LGTBQ+ community

5 mins ago

HBO Max: “Dumbledore” & “Grindelwald” and other irresistible love-hate relationships to watch

6 mins ago

Mike Tyson’s Bizarre Bee Outfit Is Triggering Fortnite Fans’ Minds

6 mins ago

This is how the surprising elimination of Niurka Marcos from La Casa de Los Famosos was experienced

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button