Lake Como returns to the Venice Film Festival

Lake Como could have been there since the opening of the Venice Film Festival and in a striking way, but the hopes that “House of Gucci”, the Ridley Scott film with a stellar cast, could inaugurate the 78th edition were disappointed . The film will be released in theaters in December.

Lake Como returns to the Festival! From today, 1 September, one of the most beautiful sets in the world will host the Lido, as last year, in the space of the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo (Sala Tropicana 1 of the Hotel Excelsior), and there will be hosted directors, actors, journalists participating in the 78th Venice International Film Festival. It will be possible to follow what is happening in the space organized by Lakecomo.is, through the social networks facebook and Instagram.

An unmissable opportunity to promote the area, which has always been strongly connected with the world of the big screen: we are not just talking about the VIPs who love to frequent the Lario, which can boast the nickname “Lariowood”, But above all for the film productions that have taken place and not only on the lake. The cinema effect is unstoppable, in fact the reservations for Villa del Balbianello, where George Lucas set the romantic scenes of Star Wars Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), do not hint at slowing down even with the limitations imposed by the Covid protocols.

But other Italian and international productions, including cinema and TV series are about to arrive in theaters, the aforementioned “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino shot in spring in Tremezzina, the same place for the “Succession” series of the American Hbo with Brian Cox, Mariano Comense has just finished filming the Italian fiction “Vostroonore” with Stefano Accorsi and the set of a Sky series on football in Cernobbio is about to start.

Without forgetting that only in 2018 three films were set in the area almost simultaneously: “The burnt orange heresy” with Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland, “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler and “Amici come prima” with Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi.

In short, as Robin Williams said during a stay on the Lario: “That there is a God, when you look at the sky of Lake Como, it is evident”

Director Pupi Avati pictured by @margotvogue