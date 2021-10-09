News

Lake Como, statue for Clooney: the star approves – Chronicle


George Clooney on Lake Como
Laglio (Como) – After Sylvester Stallone, whose bronze reproduction is located on the top of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum consecrated by the race of the first Rocky, and Manuela Arcuri sculpted in marble in Porto Cesareo now also George Clooney has a statue all to himself, naturally in his Laglio where he returned just a month ago with the whole family. There could not have been a better welcome for the Hollywood star that you will be able to admire the work of art directly from the windows of Villa Oleandra, looking towards Piazza Monsignor Barelli, where the sculpture has been placed in these days.
«This is a work created by the artist Vito Valentino Cimarosti during the first edition of the Sculpture Symposium that we have organized in recent weeks in the town – explains the mayor, Roberto Pozzi -. It is a tribute to our honorary fellow citizen George Clooney and focuses on the role of the actor and the relationship between reality and fiction. ”Those hoping to catch a glimpse of ER’s handsome Doctor Ross will be disappointed.




“The core of white Carrara marble, superimposed on the imposing base in Bardiglio marble, holds in tension and separates the two forces: personal reality and fiction of the role played – says Pozzi -. Without ever letting them meet. Like two ropes that, pushing in opposite directions, keep the core in perfect balance. “George apparently liked the statue and it’s not a foregone conclusion since the star has so far refused to end up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ‘iconographic street of the stars of the Mecca of Cinema where his name does not appear anywhere. For Laglio it is a tribute due to the man, before the character, who made the name of the country famous all over the world, to the equal to Como and Bellagio. An affection for the actor that manifests itself in so many attentions, starting with the Clooney ordinances that come into force every year as soon as the windows of Villa Oleandra reopen and prohibit, for the duration of his holidays in town, to stop in front of its windows, approach by lake and use drones.




