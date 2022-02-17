Lakers officials warn LeBron and AD

Getty LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the eye of the storm

Less than two years ago, it seemed that the Los Angeles Lakers they were about to spawn the new NBA dynasty. lebron james and Anthony Davis formed the best duo in the league and won a Championship in 2020. The 2020-21 season is off to a great start. The team was 21-6 through the first 27 games and seemed to be the favorites. At least that’s how it was until the injuries started.

Davis and LeBron missed big parts of last season but were able to bounce back in time for the playoffs. In the first round, the Lakers led the series against the Phoenix Suns 2-1 but ended up losing the next three games after Davis’ new injury.

Nothing has gone right for the Lakers since that Davis injury. The team decided to transfer to its last resources to be able to add to Russell Westbrook, who has been an absolute disaster. The former league MVP doesn’t fit in with the rest of the team and that has become abundantly clear. The Lakers even had to consider trading Westbrook before the trade deadline and they almost do. However, the team’s owners had to step in.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, the Lakers decided not to give up any of their resources at the deadline because managers are blaming their stars for how the roster was put together.

“I interpreted that the directors of the Lakers, including the owners, that is, from the owners down decided that” you got into this mess, this is what you have generated. LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard — they’re all going to be Hall of Famers — you picked this roster, fix it. We’re not going to mortgage the future of the team by giving up draft picks or pay wealth taxes just because the team isn’t working. Fix this situation,” Shelbourne said on the podcast. The Hoop Collective.

Why alienate LeBron?

This is a bold move on the part of Lakers officials. it’s not a secret that LeBron and Davis were largely responsible for the transfer of Westbrook. They had a longstanding friendship with the nine-time All-Star and perhaps thought having a third star would like a little pressure. In retrospect, it was a big mistake.

Putting together a roster isn’t LeBron’s job, though. Of course, his opinion is valuable, but most NBA analysts knew Westbrook wasn’t going to fit in with the team. If the vice president of sports operations, Ron Pelinka, he couldn’t explain that to LeBron, so he may not be fit for his job. The worst thing the Lakers can do right now is alienate LeBron. It’s the only reason the Lakers are relevant again after missing the playoffs for five years before he joined the team. Also, he is very involved with Klutch Sports and Rich Paul, who is representing most of the stars in the NBA.

The leadership of the Lakers is a disaster

At this point, it’s hard to know who’s calling the shots on the Lakers. Will it be Jeannie Buss or Linda Rambis, or Kurt Rambisor Pelinka, or even magic johnson? Actually, it’s possibly a sloppy version of the five. The leadership of the Lakers was already a disaster before the arrival of Lebron and it has become clear that it still is.

The team was saved by the superstar and now they are trying to put him in his place. That’s a disastrous strategy that could hurt the franchise for a long time. Winning can heal a lot of things, but the Lakers don’t have a good roster. Things could get even more complicated in the offseason if the team doesn’t make the playoffs or gets eliminated quickly.