Lakeyah + Gloss Up Are The Realest, Jessie Reyez Makes An Unexpected Return, Rihanna’s New Lip Line, And More!

Summer may be slowly ending, but the ladies bring more warmth to the fall. lackeyah teams up with Make shine in a hot new song and video, jessie reyez made an announcement to his fans, Lola Brooke keep your head in the game with an all-new track, and more!

Milwaukee-born rapper Lakeyah makes sure everyone knows she’s the realest in the game.

Her new track “Real B*tch” just dropped with label mate Gloss Up, and the ladies even gave us a visual combo, which catches the pair having a “Real B*tch” pool party.

Toronto singer, jessie reyezmade a big announcement in his hometown alongside let’s go last night.

After two years, Reyez will release their next album on September 16.

Lola Brooke sets the standard as she enters the rap game fearlessly. The New York drilling rapper has released her new single “Gator Season”, available on all platforms.

Rihanna continues to expand its commercial activities and files a file new brand“RiRi”, use for lip products including lip liner, balm, tint, brushes etc.

Spice up isn’t afraid to ask a man for his “size”.

The Jamaican dancehall singer drops the official video for her single ‘Tape Measure’, giving her fans notes on the perfect wrap size.