LALI in Chile: Don’t miss the ‘Discipline Tour’: Date, place and where to buy tickets

Lali returns to the stage after 3 years, with a unique show for fans! As he sweeps platforms with millions of views of his recent releases “Discipline”, “Diva” and “Like You”, the Argentine star breaks records in ticket sales.

Recognized as one of the most outstanding Latin pop artists, LALI returns to the stage with new music and her greatest hits.

The “Discipline” tours will show one LALI renewed, with the energy that characterizes her, ready to interpret new music and review her musical career. Her fans asked for it and the big moment arrived: LALI will reunite with her audience to sing and dance to the hits of her entire career, including her fourth studio album LIBRA and the trilogy of songs with which she opened 2022: “Disciplina”, “Diva” and “Like you”. This will undoubtedly be a unique moment of connection and enthusiasm with her fans.

2022 is the year of LALI: great musical and acting projects once again demonstrate his talent and versatility.

Enjoying a growing international career, LALI has taken Argentine music to the most remote places in the world and gains followers around the globe, sweeping each of their songs and filling the main stadiums.

After 4 studio albums, multiple collaborations and musical successes, the artist has managed to transcend the music industry, reaffirming herself as one of the female leaders of Latin Pop.

Alternating her musical career with her acting career, LALI’s versatility is evident in each of her performances. An integral artist, she continues betting on creation and innovation, always on the move.

More about Lali

Lali is an Argentine singer, songwriter and actress who has become one of the most popular international stars in Latin entertainment.

In 2013, he released his first album titled “A Bailar” where he combined pop, hip-hop, and R&B sounds. Her second album “Soy” became number one on the sales charts in Argentina, Uruguay and Israel while reaching the top 10 in Spain, Italy, Brazil and the rest of Latin America, while continuing her career as a leading actress, this once in the cinema, with the film “Allowed”.

In 2018 he released “Brava”, his third studio work, where he ventured into the field of urban music while maintaining his danceable pop sound.

Lali’s passion and dedication did not stop her from continuing her work as an actress and while preparing her “Brava Tour” she returned to acting in “Acusada”, a leading drama presented at the Venice Film Festival.

She participated in the Brazilian Carnival celebrations with Pabllo Vittar, was the first Argentine artist to play in Rock in Rio, was part of Billboard Latin Music Week’s “Women in The Lead” and was the only Argentine artist nominated for the Billboard Latin Music

Awards. She also made a stellar presentation at the Platinos Awards in Mexico and was recognized at the great night of the Gardel Awards in Argentina where she won the award for Best Song 2019 for her single “Sin Querer Queriendo” and her album “Brava” was recognized as Best Female Pop Artist Album and Best Cover Art. She was also awarded as Argentina’s “Most Flaming Artist” at the MTV MIAW.

In November 2020, Lali released the single and video for “Ladron” with Cazzu and a few minutes later she surprised her fans with the announcement of the release of her fourth studio album titled LIBRA.

2021 found Lali with the end of the filming of seasons 1&2 of 1 Sky Rojo, the launch of the series in July of that year, her participation as a coach in “La Voz” Argentina, the filming of a new series for Amazon that will come out coming soon and working on new music.

During the months of January and February 2022, Lali once again surprised her fans with the release of 3 new songs where she returns to her disco and dance roots with “Disciplina”, “Diva” and “Como Tu” now available in all digital platforms.

LALI in Chile: Date, place and where to buy tickets

LALI – “DISCIPLINE TOUR”

COME BACK TO CHILE WITH NEW MUSIC AND GREATEST HITS!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 – 9:00 PM – CAUPOLICÁN THEATER

Tickets on sale from Friday, June 3 at 10:00 through www.dotticket.com