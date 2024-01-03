LaLiga EA Sports: the key to Real Madrid’s victory over Mallorca in the 19th round

Without looking impressive and without playing one of his best games of the season, Real Madrid earned three valuable points in the match against Mallorca sleep as a leader one more day, And this is regardless of what Girona does in the match with Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti’s side received the return of Vinicius, but at the same time they suffered more in terms of attacking play.and also in defense, because if it weren’t for the goalposts, Aguirre’s Mallorca could have taken the lead on the scoreboard a couple of times.

In the end, Rüdiger’s goal allowed Madrid to claim their fifteenth win of the season and maintain their lead with 48 points.the result of the already mentioned 15 wins, three draws and one defeat.

Madrid will now have a couple of days of rest to prepare later for the Copa del Rey match against Arandina.where Ancelotti is sure to rest his key players with his mind set on the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid next Wednesday, December 10th.

The key to Real Madrid’s victory over Mallorca in the 19th round of La Liga EA Sports

Vinicius returned inspired

Besides the fact that he could not be present on the scoreboard, Vinicius was one of the key players in Madrid’s attack, especially in the first half.after all, he hit the goal more than once, but Rajkovic prevented the Brazilians from celebrating their return to the field with a goal.

Mallorca’s approach makes Madrid difficult

In addition to the actions taken by Ancelotti to fulfill this obligation, Madrid didn’t have one of their best home games of the season as Mallorca’s approach made it difficult for the Merengue side from the start.nullifying Madrid’s midfield and offensive efforts for most of the game.

The stick saved Madrid twice

Twice Mallorca managed to take the lead on the scoreboard thanks to shots from Antonio Sanchez in the first half and Samu Costa in the opening minutes of the second half.hit the goal posts defended by Lunin, thereby saving Madrid from being relegated to the scoreboard.

Brahim Diaz allowed the clearest to escape from Madrid

In the 70th minute of the match, Madrid had the opportunity to take the lead and play the match completely calmly. The cleanest result of the match was canceled out after Brahim Diaz hit the post. who failed to land a header and thus avoided the first merengue celebration at the Bernabeu in 2024.

The set-piece has become key for Real Madrid

Fixed tactics proved to be Real’s best ally as they struggled to open the scoring but only in the 79th minute when Luka Modric’s corner kick opened the door for Merengue to win after Antonio Rudiger’s confident header.

Follow Diario AS WhatsApp channelwhere you will find all the sports news of the day.