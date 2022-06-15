LaLiga files complaint against Lionel Messi, PSG, EPL champions, Manchester City, with UEFA

La Liga have lodged a complaint with UEFA against Paris St Germain and Manchester City over alleged breaches of financial fair play, the Spanish professional football league announced on Wednesday. The organization said it would take “further legal action before the legal systems of the European Union, France and Switzerland” as it understands that “these clubs are continually breaking the regulations” of the fair. -financial play.

LaLiga say they filed the complaint against Manchester City with UEFA in April before filing the one against PSG last week.

The Spanish league also said it was “considering extending this complaint” against City over “new data” that has come to light. Although the statement did not give specific details, the English champions have signed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could cost them more than 300 million euros ($313 million), including his salary, agent fees and bonuses. La Liga president Javier Tebas said last month that the organization would take legal action against the French club after Kylian Mbappé refused a transfer to Real Madrid at the last minute and renewed his contract with PSG until ‘in 2025.

LaLiga have reacted angrily to Mbappé’s contract extension, saying PSG’s new offer to Mbappé “attacks the economic stability” of European football.

“It is outrageous that a club like PSG, which last season recorded losses of more than 220 million euros ($232.32 million) after racking up losses of more than 700 million euros previous seasons… with a team that cost around 650 million for this season, can make a deal like this,” LaLiga said at the time.

After months of negotiations with Real Madrid, France international Mbappé ended up staying with the Ligue 1 champions on a reported annual salary of €50m until 2025.

This is not the first time that La Liga has lodged a complaint against the “state clubs” of PSG and Manchester City. PSG is owned by state-owned Qatar Sports Investments, while City is owned by Abu Dhabi.

In 2017 and 2018, he also filed complaints against both clubs for breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, resulting in sanctions from UEFA. However, City and PSG lodged appeals with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled in favor of both clubs, a decision the Spanish league described as “strange”.

LaLiga also announced that it was “studying different legal options in Switzerland” against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for “possible conflicts of interest” arising from his different roles at the helm of the French club and his different roles. at UEFA, the European club. Association (ECA). and BeIN Sports.