LaLiga makes the Covid impact more flexible but Barça is still forced to do more

In a media briefing on economic control and salary cap organized by The leagueits corporate CEO, Javier Gomez, explained some variations for next season that will allow them to have a little more room to define the templates. In this sense, the impact of the losses in the accounts of the clubs due to the covid it will be possible to calculate up to five years and not in only one as it happened until now. The percentage will be as follows: 15% in 2022-23, 20% in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and 22.5% in 2025-26.

However the Barca It will not be one of the clubs that will benefit directly from this measure since in the last two years it has lost 688.58 million before taxes with the firm possibility that there will also be negative numbers on June 30 as it has not fulfilled what was planned in the budget for its European participation, which contemplated reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and the sale of part of Barca Studioswith 50 ‘kilos’ included in the budget.

Javier Gomez recalled that aspects such as provisions for open judicial files and the depreciation of players, as did the Barca to close the 2020-21 financial year, they are outside the impact of Covid, and “it harms lowering the workforce limit, dragging those losses that will punish their profits.”

The Barça club can improve its negative salary limit of 144.353 million euros, as published The league on March 14, by selling footballers or obtaining new sponsorship income or selling assets. In this case, Spotify will pay 67.5 million euros from the next campaign, a figure greater than the 30 Rakuten and 10 of Beko received this campaign for the same assets. He also wants to sell the club a minority share of Barca Studios Y BLM (Barça Licensing and Merchandising).

Javier Gomez clarified that “the figure of the income that could be used to sign and pay salaries should be marked by an external auditor and that is what he will accept The league”. In the event of reaching an agreement with CVCalthough the Barca compute it as income and not debt, it is maintained that only 15% could be used to improve the salary limit. In the event of an agreement for some 275 million, as is being said, a total of 41.25 ‘kilos’ could go as a maximum for the cost of the squad.

Follow the 1/4 rule and 1/2 becomes 1/3

And another novelty, the Delegate Commission of LaLiga yesterday decided to extend for one year the only exception to the 1/4 rule (only one euro of the 4 that enters as sales, savings or amortizations can be invested) for clubs that have exceeded the salary limit. In the event of dispensing with a footballer who receives 5% or more of the salary mass of the squad, the 1/2 rule that was going to disappear will become 1/3 but only for the next summer market. That is, if necessary, a club could invest a third and not just a quarter of what was received.

