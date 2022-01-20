LaLiga, poker of Getafe at Granada. Debut with a goal for Mayoral: 3 minutes are enough

Round success for Getafe in the challenge valid for the twenty-first round of LaLiga. Flores’ team wins 4-2 against Grananda: Ramirez opens in the 10th minute, Suarez draws immediately after; in the second half the hosts run away and score with Unal and Maksimovic, before the goal again by Suarez, who tries to reopen the games. At 87 ‘Borja Mayoral closes it, who had entered three minutes earlier. A dream debut for the former Giallorossi, while Villar remained on the bench.

Wednesday 22 December

Athletic 1-2 Real Madrid

Sunday January 16th

Elche 1-0 Villarreal

Tuesday 18th January

Betis-Alavés 4-0

Cadiz-Espanyol 2-2

Wednesday 19th January

Valencia 1-1 Seville

Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano (postponed)

Celta 2-0 Osasuna

Thursday 20 January

Mallorca-Real Sociedad (postponed)

Getafe-Granada 4-2

Wednesday February 16th

Atlético-Levante (19)

Classification

Real Madrid 49 (21 Matches)

Seville 45 (21)

Betis 37 (21)

Atlético 33 (20)

Real Sociedad 33 (20)

Barcelona 32 (20)

Rato Vallecano 31 (20)

Villarreal 29 (21)

Valencia 29 (21)

Athletic 28 (21)

Espanyol 27 (21)

Celta 26 (21)

Osasuna 25 (21)

Granada 24 (21)

Elche 22 (21)

Getafe 21 (21)

Majorca 20 (20)

Alavés 17 (21)

Cadiz 15 (21)

Levante 11 (20)