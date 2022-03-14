LaLiga stops Barcelona to hire Haaland

The league ruled out that the Barcelona can make a signing like the Norwegian Erling Haland after setting your template cost limit and-144.35 millionunless you reduce your spending or generate any kind of capital gain that is reflected in your income statement.

“Barcelona, ​​to make signings, like fourteen other clubs, has to reduce its spending at the moment. Like the rest of the clubs that have exceeded their limit, the way to recover it is by having capital gainseither with CVC or with other assets, is the only way to do it,” said Javier Gómez, corporate general director of LaLiga.

Following the publication on Monday, March 14, of the cost limits for the sports squad of LaLiga clubs, once the winter transfer period is over, Gómez specified that in the case of Barcelona, the only one that appears with a negative limit of First, 242 million fewer losses had been estimated than those recorded.

The director of LaLiga responded to the question of how Barça’s situation could change if it signed the agreement signed with the CVC investment fund, which it has opposed along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but ruled out a different treatment from the rest of the clubs that have signed it.

“Treatment of favor there will not be. What the clubs have approved to date with CVC says that 15% is to restructure debt, 15% for players and 70 percent for growth. If it’s 300 million, 15% is 45 million, that’s what would improve your limit, and Barcelona, ​​for example, instead of -144 would have minus 100 or 99,” he said.

Gómez insisted that any change regarding what was signed with CVC would have to be made with the teams, “always bearing in mind that there is a partner that also has a voice in this matter”, which is the investment fund.

How much can Barcelona spend on transfers?

He also recalled that the Barcelona and fourteen other First Clubs are contracting according to article 100 of the economic control regulation, so they can only spend 25% of what they save or what they get from transfers to sign.

“He is allowed to hire but only for a percentage of what he saves. If he has a workforce of 400 million, we have to force him to save, but we let him continue hiring. If you take away 100 we let you hire 25, but with the aim of filling the pantry. It can be with a sponsorship, with the sale of an asset, a player or anything that is registered in the profit account, “he maintained.

Regarding the incorporation of four players in the winter market by the Barça club, Gómez pointed out that this season this 25% expense linked to savings has been allowed to be 50%in addition to the fact that the acquisition of Ferrán Torres affects half a season and to it is also added the departure of the Argentine club Sergio Agüero for health reasons, the departure of the Brazilian Coutinho and savings with the renewal of the contract Samuel Umtiti.

“Barcelona is a club that does not carry out capital increases, which is another way of rebalancing net worth. There has been a deterioration in his net worth that he has to recover. According to our system, he has to refill the pantry as it was, only generating profits and getting the players with the greatest financial burden out of the way,” he added.

Gómez ruled out that in The league there is concern about the fact that fourteen clubs are contracting through the article 100 of the regulation and he hoped that in the next season the number will be reduced to five and that they will disappear.

“There is no great concern because the system is showing, as it is configured, that it is resolving the situation. Between now and the end of April we will reflect. On the 10th we will have all the information about the first semester clubs. We have our estimates and we will have one more element of information on whether the same regulations continue or others with nuances, which would be logical,” he stressed.

