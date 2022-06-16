Lalo Spain cancels his show due to organized crime: “I am very sad and desperate” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- This Wednesday, June 15, Lalo España reported through his social networks that he canceled a presentation due to to problems with organized crime. The comedian said he felt sad and desperate for the situation he was going through.

According to his publications on networks, the actor was going to present the staging today happy at the Xola Julio Prieto theater located in the Valle neighborhood, Benito Juárez, Mexico City. Nevertheless, Not specific if it’s about this event.

So far he has not revealed the details that led him to suspend the show, but pointed to politicians of not being responsible and of being accomplices of the crime.

We had to cancel a show presentation for reasons of organized crime. I am very sad and desperate because of the situation of violence in our country. Such a beautiful country, but full of corruption and arrogant politicians blaming each other and being complicit,” he wrote.

Although at the moment he has not offered new information, users of social networks have shown him their support and some of them even shared have been victims of organized crime.

“Imagine that since 2006 I had to close my business due to collection of flat in the six-year term of Calderón and with Fidel Herrera Beltrán governing Veracruz. Since that date I continue to survive as best I can”, “It is no longer the pandemic, it is insecurity that prevents us from leaving” and “In CDMX They begin to extort money from houses. How terrifying to have to pay so that you are not m@t6n in your own house” are some of the comments on networks.