Lalo Torres, the player that Chivas would exchange for Alfonso Alvarado

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and the Rayados del Monterrey they do not waste time facing the Opening 2022 and begin to see possible reinforcements for the next semester of the MX League and in the offices of both teams an exchange would be cooking.

After the possible arrival of Alfonso ‘Platano’ Alvarado to Chivas on loan, in Rayados they ‘give’ their eye to one of Vucetich’s favorite midfielders, Alan Eduardo Torres.

DAccording to TUDN, Chivas and Rayados could agree to exchange players on loan and while in Chivas they would add Alvarado up front, in Rayados they would have Lalo as a reinforcement in midfield.

Lalo Torres debuted with Luis Fernando Tena in the Guardianes 2020 and it was in the Guardianes 2021 where he began to have more participation from the hand of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

With Vuce, Torres played 23 games, 18 of them as a starter and it was with his departure and the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leaño that he lost ownership of the team.

In this tournament, Lalo Torres played 15 games, only 3 as a starter and accumulated a total of 451 minutes, less than half of what he played with Vucetich in Ap21.

There is still nothing closed by the players but it could be one of the movements that take place for the next semester; Alvarado to Chivas, by Lalo Torres who would once again be under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.