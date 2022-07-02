Lamar would rather date Taraji P. Henson than Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom compares his exes Taraji P. Henson and Khloe Kardashian and says he’d rather rekindle a romance with Taraji than with The Kardashians celebrity. Lamar has spent the last year making numerous attempts to get Khloe back. He appeared in interviews, posted on social media and even took to reality TV to profess his undying love for his ex-wife. But Khloe has no interest in rekindling a flame with him.

After back-to-back heartbreaks with Lamar and Tristan Thompson, Khloe may be done dating NBA players. Khloe was well aware how much Lamar wanted her back and could have chosen to pursue the reconciliation if she wanted to. During Lamar’s time on celebrity big brother earlier this year, he opened up about his regrets when he was married to Khloe. It was Lamar’s cheating and substance abuse issues that led Khloe to file for divorce in 2013. She delayed the divorce from the former LA Lakers player after he suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015. The couple finalized their divorce a year later, and Khloe continued with Tristan.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Amid news of Khloe dating a private equity investor Kim Kardashian introduced him to, Lamar seems to accept the fact that their ship has sailed. The NBA champion recently opened up about his exes Khloe and actress Taraji and explained why he would rather date Taraji again than Khloe. “Because I love Taraji. It’s a love story. It’s about who you love,Lamar said Page 6. He joked that he would “shoot her againif he met her in Los Angeles at the BET Awards. While comparing his exes, he credited their upbringing for the different dynamics Khloe and Taraji bring as romantic partners. Lamar also praised Taraji for being “more adept at what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.”

The subtle shade comes after Khloe ignored all of Lamar’s advances over the past year. Lamar dated Taraji in 2009, the same year he met and married Khloe after a month of dating. Khloe and Lamar had only been dating for three weeks when he popped the question nine days before the couple were to wed in a ceremony broadcast on keeping up with the Kardashians Season 4. Lamar and Khloe became inseparable over the next four years before the wild behavior of professional athletes got in the way of their happy home. Since their divorce, Lamar has expressed regret for cheating on Khloe during their marriage.

Lamar praised Khloe and The Kardashians his family for sticking by his side after his near-fatal overdose. At the time, many fans wondered if Khloe was considering rejecting the divorce petition and getting Lamar Odom back. However, once Lamar regained her health, she pursued the petition and finalized their divorce months before she ended up meeting and falling in love with Tristan. Lamar continues to show his openness to love despite his past divorce and failed engagement that ended early last year. But it’s clear that Lamar has no chance of getting Khloe back.

Source: Page 6

90 day fiancé: Liz Woods shows off her beach body after weight loss