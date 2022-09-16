Lambán intends to promote an initiative from Aragon to address the lack of doctors

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, intends to promote from the Community an initiative to alleviate the deficiency of doctors that the health sector suffers. It is, he pointed out, a problem “pressing” that occurs in almost all communities and that, therefore, it must first be addressed with all the actors involved in Aragon, among which the university is the most important, in order to later “involve” all autonomies. It has affected the beginning of the course at the University of Zaragoza, in the “serious” situation that the health system finds itself in, with a growing demand and without greater funding from the Government of Spain. “The governments of the nation have long been asleep on their laurels,” he insisted.

The president has pointed out that this lack of financing could cause the system to go into “collapse”, and has recognized that each summer the lack of professionals will be more difficult to cover due to retirements. Lambán has relied on be able to give more details at the next State of the Community Debatewhich has not yet set a date, although it is expected to be held next month.

At the moment, the University of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon are already working on a joint commission to analyze what effect a 10% increase in Medicine places would have (up to 22 more per year). The rector José Antonio Mayoral has detailed that the study is based on higher courses, since students must complete a year and a half of internships. “We have to see what the cost is due to the greater need for teachers and also what services could receive their training in hospitals”has explained.

The course that began this Friday with news such as the Science Law, future university regulations, the advancement of exams from September to July, the continuation of the financing plan (which this year reaches 96% of the basic financing) and the inauguration of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, scheduled for April, although the occupation and the start of teaching will not take place until the 2023-2024 academic year. With “delusion”assured Mayoral, this new academic stage is beginning, which will not be exempt from budgetary difficulties, many of them derived from the war in Ukraine.

The university, like the rest of public administrations, must set the thermostat at 19 degrees in winter, thus complying, the rector recalled, the Official State Gazette. He has insisted on the work carried out by the deans to optimize the use of resources. For this reason, teaching has been brought forward to try to speed up the hours of greatest light and Work is being done on the sectorization of buildings to be able to control heating depending on whether it is an area that is still active or not. In this sense, Mayoral has stressed that these measures have to go beyond the increase in prices due to the climate change that is taking place.