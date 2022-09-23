Lambán sees “timely” to open a new Faculty of Medicine at the San Jorge University

The president of Aragon, Javier Lambán, is clear that the health crisis, and especially the lack of professionals, cannot be solved from a “corporate” perspective because otherwise health is doomed to collapse. For this reason, he has transferred his support to the proposal of the Universidad San Jorge to open a new Faculty of Medicine in Zaragoza.

In search of this accolade from new toilets, the head of the Executive himself urged the two universities, UZ and USJ, at the opening of the academic year, to “roll up their sleeves” to help solve the problem. “I think it’s a timely request that I encouraged myself,” he said.

Lambán has not reduced this issue to the university. There is, in his opinion, another “bottleneck” that does not allow the entry of new toilets in the market, such as authorizing the increase in MIR places in hospitals. And neither does it circumscribe it to Aragón, since it has insisted on its initiative for a pact between communities for the “efficiency and sustainability of public health.” In this sense, he has acknowledged having taken the first steps by holding talks with regional leaders, although without offering more details.

The Aragón Primary Care Plan 2022-2023 has also had its place in the debate in the Cortes. The Ciudadanos spokesman, Daniel Pérez Calvo, has referred through a parliamentary question to the 5.5 million announced by Pedro Sánchez in Zaragoza within the 172 for the entire country.

Likewise, he wanted to know if the criteria of the Community, such as “ageing, dispersion” and the concentration of the population around Zaragoza, have been taken into account. These funds, the president has said, were already announced and planned. In fact, the Minister of Health, Sira Repollés, already gave details about its distribution in the last Permanent Commission.

This distribution, to which the leader of the Executive has now referred, contemplates a total investment of 21 million, of which 8.6 come from own funds and 11.6 are co-financed. The 5.5 announced by Sánchez are the investment for 2022 and in 2023 another two will arrive. In turn, they are divided into two items, one for the acquisition of equipment and the other to speed up administrative processes.

Álvaro Sanz (IU) clashes with Lambán for fracking

Izquierda Unida, through its spokesman, Álvaro Sanz, has expressed to Lambán its “deep discomfort” as far as the execution of policies against climate change is concerned. Specifically, they have criticized the “will” of the Vice President and Minister of Industry, Competitiveness and Business Development, Arturo Aliaga, to open the doors to the extraction of hydrocarbons and fracking in Aragon.

Or at least, that’s how they consider that he transferred it to Teresa Ribera at the Energy Sector Conference, something that the president has “absolutely” denied. The discussion has not stopped there, since Sanz has protested that the DGA is not taking into account the agreements, some of them for the investiture, regarding sustainability and the fight against climate change. At a “key” moment to deal with the problem, he has said, the quadripartite must project “a single voice” and address structural issues.

With the law as a limit, Lambán has reiterated that taking measures on energy, and specifically “what is related to gas, is topical”. Talking about this, he has concluded, does not seem to him “a sin, but rather a pure exercise in realism”.