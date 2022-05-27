“Lambo en Varadero” by Yotuel is the most listened to song in Cuba

The song Lambo in Varaderoof the singer and composer Yotuel Romerois the most listened to song in Cuba in the last week according to the Top Ten list of the YouTube platform.

The musician himself shared the news on his social networks and thanked his followers on the island for their support. “Thank you Cuba. We are the most listened song!” he commented.

Facebook Yotuel

The video clip of Lambo in Varadero, just five days after its premiere, it already accumulates almost 2 million views on the video platform par excellence. The song has simple lyrics with a catchy chorus.

However, that apparent simplicity in speech, and the use of a brand car Lamborghini as a symbol of success, he made the video clip receive harsh criticism of Cuban activists inside and outside the island, because they do not consider that these luxuries are a priority now for the country.

There was also criticism from official Cuban media. Yotuel personally responded to the program on his social networks With edge where they questioned their “friends”.

“My ‘panas’ are all the people of Cuba. Clearly Lambo in Varadero gave them in the mother. They (rulers) hate prosperity. Success is not measured in the effect you have on your friends but in the effect you have on your enemies. They go crazy without edge”, said the artist.

Yotuel had promised to paralyze Cuba with this song and that generated a great expectation with the premiere. In the comments of the video clip on YouTube, the musician pointed out that the true message of the musical theme that he interprets with Chris Tamayo Y Emily Estefanis directed towards the need to keep desires alive.

“Our parents’ dreams were killed, we will not let ours die. Only what you dream happens.I dream of a Cuba Libre every day!. Lambo in Varadero it is a metaphor of prosperity. Dreamers… Don’t put him down! The end is closer than you think,” Yotuel said.

Other songs that appear in the YouTube Top Ten in Cuba are make lovedel Chacal, which is positioned in second place; For me and for othersfrom El Micha; the ignorant of The Taiger; Y 40 pounds the theme of The Goddess dedicated to papaya.

