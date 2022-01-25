Lamborghini abandons petrol engines: the electrification of the House

It is certainly not the first car manufacturer to talk about the final farewell to combustion engines, quite the contrary. Lamborghini joins many other brands in the industry, who intend to completely eliminate the production of thermal cars within about 10-15 years.

Indeed, the Casa di Sant’Agata Bolognese would like to take this big step by the second half of the decade. According to a new report and rumors that have appeared on the web in recent days, Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini, seems to have recently declared that this year will even be the only one in which his brand will launch only internal combustion engines on the market.

According to the House itself, the Italian brand among the most famous (and expensive) in the world is planning the launch of four new electrified models. For the moment it is still unknown which cars in the range will benefit from zero-emission engines, but according to some experts one of the four new electrified cars could just be the worthy heir to the magnificent and much loved Lamborghini Aventador.

The company’s investments in hybrid engines

Lamborghini is therefore working hard on the electrification of vehicles, and we know, for example, that as regards the transition to plug-in hybrid technology, the House has invested 1.5 billion euros today. As early as 2023 we will be able to witness the launch of the first Lamborghini plug-in Hybrid cars. And that’s not all, because it seems that in 2025 the very first 100% electric model will even arrive in the list of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. At the moment we have no other information about it, the few news circulated on the web and only partially confirmed by the company’s CEO are the ones we have just explained. It must be said that the support of the Volkswagen Group will certainly be very helpful to allow Lamborghini to face the future in the best possible way. We will then see.

Lamborghini’s successes never end

We take this opportunity to recall the appreciation you can enjoy Lamborghini which, also for 2022, has been confirmed “Top Employer Italy”. The House received this prestigious award for the ninth consecutive year, a title that gives great value and recognition to the brand’s high-value corporate welfare strategy, putting its people at the center.

The assignment of an award that comes at one of the most significant and turning points for the company. Following the announcement of the Cor Tauri management plan and the focus on sustainability, Lamborghini has made plans important hires and new programs skills development over the next decade. The company will also invest heavily in training, using new technologies in virtual and digital environments, to accelerate the learning of production line workers.

Despite the pandemic, the car manufacturer’s employment numbers are bucking the trend, thanks to the growth it has recorded even in this difficult time: the company currently has over 1,900 employees, with an increase of 5.6% in 2021. Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of Lamborghini, confirms: “We are rightly proud to receive the Top Employer Italia certification in 2022 as well. Our company is a solid point of reference in the country for excellence in people management. Our goal is to guarantee an attractive work environment for those colleagues who, day after day, strive for the success of the company, concretely contributing to trust, fairness and the quality of relationships “.