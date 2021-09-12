Lamborghini announces non-fungible token drops

Tonino and Ferruccio Lamborghini Jr, owners and heirs of the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum, have announced the first non-fungible token drop (NFT) in Lamborghini’s history in collaboration with Elysium Bridge to exclusively sell the rarest pieces of their private collection.

For many, owning a Lamborghini car is a dream, for some a reality, but only a few will soon be able to achieve something even more prestigious.

One of the most iconic brands in the world of supercars: a piece of history.

The NFTs yet to be announced, which are located at the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum, represent priceless works of art, making this event the only chance to own these exclusive works and admire them in every detail.

In fact, the methodology used to digitize these real Lamborghini brand memorabilia has never been used before in the history of NFTs.

It is a special photographic technique called Light Painting; thanks to the ‘Memorabilia’ of the Lamborghini Museum, these works have been immortalized by photographer Paulo Renftle in their original colors with extreme fidelity and resolution and, therefore, made eternal in all the splendor of their details.

The vision that guides the founders of Elysium Bridge, sponsor of the event, is that of “making priceless works of art live forever in the digital world”.

This NFT event has everything it takes to become one of the most exciting ever: Enrico Branchetti and Patrick Jusic, co-founders of Elysium Bridge, have in fact announced that “the event will be a real journey to discover the unique pieces made at auction, revealing historical hints and details never made public, until now known only by the Lamborghini family itself ”.

In addition, six internationally renowned artists (not yet announced) will take part in the event with their digital works of art created for the occasion.

On the Elysium Bridge website you can view a trailer announcing this exclusive event and you can register for the waiting list – the only way to attend the event on auction day.

So… #WhenLambo?