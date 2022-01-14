Tech

Lamborghini Aventador GT EVO, the combat tuning

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

A tuning that does not take prisoners, what the Japanese do Liberty Walk he made for the Lamborghini Aventador, the last work of the Japanese company before the Sant’Agata company withdraws from production the supercar released for the first time in 2011. And it does so by applying its GT EVO body kit, which makes the Aventador even more aggressive than usual.

Lamborghini Aventador GT EVO, the Liberty Walk tuning

The Japanese tuner makes the Sant’Agata supercar even sharper and angular, twisting the aesthetics in favor of aggressiveness and aerodynamics. The wheel arches, the bumper, and the slits are inserted, while the side skirts and the “double wing” in the rear stand out

Look at the gallery

HYPER AGGRESSIVE AESTHETICS

Lamborghini Aventador GT EVO is a car that declares its intentions at first glance. Liberty Walk has focused entirely onaesthetics, making the supercar even more sharp and hyper angular, starting from the front, which features a brand new bumper with new air intakes and the lowered front splitter. The hood is also more aggressive, and the aerodynamic slits on the wheel arches stand out.

Mansory Cabrera, race tuning distorts Aventador SVJ

Turning your gaze towards the rear, you come across the huge side skirts that distinguish the car, up to the oversized wheel arches able to support theimposing aileron in matt black, which matches the same color on the wheels. An additional aerodynamic wing is also attached to the wing. To complete the picture, just lower your eyes and notice thehuge speaker.

THE PRICE

In short, a combat Aventador. The price set by Liberty Walk is, at the exchange, of 163,000 euros, although there is an opportunity to buy the kit in its plastic version at a price of 82,500 euros.

Lamborghini Aventador SV by Chris Brown, eccentric two-tone

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ferrari BR20: unveiled the new one-off with V12 engine

November 11, 2021

his house is on fire, man keeps playing on the PlayStation

December 9, 2021

WhatsApp: the latest news is useless

4 weeks ago

Asteroid as large as the Pyramid of Giza will touch the Earth

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button