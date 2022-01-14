Lamborghini Aventador GT EVO, the combat tuning

A tuning that does not take prisoners, what the Japanese do Liberty Walk he made for the Lamborghini Aventador , the last work of the Japanese company before the Sant’Agata company withdraws from production the supercar released for the first time in 2011. And it does so by applying its GT EVO body kit , which makes the Aventador even more aggressive than usual.

The Japanese tuner makes the Sant’Agata supercar even sharper and angular, twisting the aesthetics in favor of aggressiveness and aerodynamics. The wheel arches, the bumper, and the slits are inserted, while the side skirts and the “double wing” in the rear stand out

HYPER AGGRESSIVE AESTHETICS

Lamborghini Aventador GT EVO is a car that declares its intentions at first glance. Liberty Walk has focused entirely onaesthetics, making the supercar even more sharp and hyper angular, starting from the front, which features a brand new bumper with new air intakes and the lowered front splitter. The hood is also more aggressive, and the aerodynamic slits on the wheel arches stand out.

Turning your gaze towards the rear, you come across the huge side skirts that distinguish the car, up to the oversized wheel arches able to support theimposing aileron in matt black, which matches the same color on the wheels. An additional aerodynamic wing is also attached to the wing. To complete the picture, just lower your eyes and notice thehuge speaker.

THE PRICE

In short, a combat Aventador. The price set by Liberty Walk is, at the exchange, of 163,000 euros, although there is an opportunity to buy the kit in its plastic version at a price of 82,500 euros.

