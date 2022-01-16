Lamborghini Aventador, Liberty Walk tuning: the new look is extreme

Tuner Liberty Walk has developed an ad hoc kit that transforms the look of the Lamborghini Aventador. The photos.

There Lamborghini Aventador it is one of the most powerful and fastest models of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, also characterized by aerodynamics treated in detail by the company’s own engineers.

However, thanks to the kit from the Japanese tuner Liberty Walk, its appearance changes sharply, becoming even more aggressive and angular in aesthetics. The result is therefore a car with the appearance of a racing car, but even more extreme in all respects, starting with the skilful use of carbon fiber by the Japanese company.

Lamborghini Aventador, the modifications of Liberty Walk

At first glance, what is most striking is hers trim, extremely low, with an underbody that is only a few centimeters away from the asphalt. In addition, there are new bumpers, new side skirts, new wheel arches and a rear wing that extends the full width of the Aventador. The air intakes on the bonnet and on the sides have also been revised, for a job that overall is completely voted in favor of aerodynamics.

On the livery then the yellow and black colors predominate, perfectly integrated into a special car body like the one that characterizes the Lamborghini model itself. No changes, however, regarding the interior and engine.

In the latter regard, it is worth mentioning the technical specifications of the production Aventador. Its 6.5-liter V12 delivers 700 hp and 690 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 350 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds.

Liberty Walk offers the same Lamborghini elaborated with the complete package, renamed LB-Silhouette Works Aventador GT EVO, in a limited series of 20 units, each to one price for the foreign market of 198,000 dollars, equal to approximately 173,000 euros. In addition, it offers customers various specific kits from the same line for the same model, all costing more than $ 100,000.