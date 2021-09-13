Lamborghini Cheetah, Toro’s first off-road experiment: the story

At the end of the seventies the Sant’Agata Bolognese house in collaboration with an American company tried to win the tender to produce a light vehicle for the US army: intuition and the project, however, ran into some limits. Here is the story of the off-road vehicle called the “cheetah” that would pave the way for the next Lamborghini LM 002

An evocative name, Cheetah as “cheetah”, chosen for a car that was supposed to ensure great agility and speed on all terrains with the same grace as the fastest of the cats. Thus was born the Lamborghini Cheetah project at the end of the seventies. It was the first – unfortunate – attempt for the Sant’Agata Bolognese company to build a vehicle suitable for off-road vehicles. A model conceived in Italy and built in the United States of America to power the stars and stripes army: the success of the Lamborghini Cheetah, however, fell short of expectations. Only two cars were completed, but that all-wheel drive experiment was an interesting chapter in the history of the Italian company, as well as a starting point for the subsequent LM 002, which would have reworked some of its technical contents.

LAMBORGHINI CHEETAH: THE IDEA – The first Lamborghini Cheetah – a unit exhibited at the Mudetec – Museum of Technologies in Sant’Agata Bolognese – was put on display at the 1977 Geneva Motor Show: it was a prototype resulting from the collaboration between the house of the Bull ( in those years in the hands of Swiss entrepreneurs) and the American MTI – Mobility Technology International with the intention of supplying the US military with a new light and flexible all-wheel drive vehicle, responding to a public tender. The prototype, built in California, was sent to Emilia to finish the final details and for testing. The Lamborghini Cheetah off-road vehicle was fitted with a 5.9-liter Chrysler V8 waterproof engine, in the rear position, capable of delivering 180 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, combined with the 3-speed automatic transmission. Although the bodywork was made of fiberglass, and could eliminate the bulk and weight of the doors, the car, suitable for the transport of four armed people in addition to the driver, had a considerable weight, equal to 2,042 kilograms. Tests conducted on American soil with this first prototype were negative, with the vehicle being damaged and the subject of several accidents. The vehicle was offered in 1977 at a price of $ 25,000.

LAMBORGHINI CHEETAH: THE EXEMPLARIES – The considerable weight of the engine located in the rear position, an engine not very powerful – considering the needs of transporting war materials – was the basis of the poor success of the first prototype. According to some sources, two examples (working and complete) of the Lamborghini Cheetah model were produced, based on two different chassis, and two others remained incomplete; other sources, on the other hand, bring the total number of cars manufactured to three, not by the aforementioned MTI, but by the American company Teledyne Continental Motors which took over the project trying to make it a product ready for the series.

LAMBORGHINI OFF-ROAD: FROM CHEETAH TO LM 001 – The evolution of the first Lamborghini Cheetah prototype led the engineer Giulio Alfieri to recover the project (in 1981) by creating the concept of the LM 001, which was fitted with a V8 engine produced by the American Motors Corporation, also in the rear position, which delivered 180 Hp with 362 Nm of torque. Even this prototype did not satisfy the wishes of the designers, and was replaced by the LMA 002 project (1982), the first to provide for the adoption of a front engine (made in Italy), a 4.8-liter V12 capable of better performance thanks to with a power exceeding 330 hp, combined with a 5-speed ZF gearbox. Despite the innovations introduced and the greater power of the engine, which drew on the experience already gained at home with twelve-cylinder engines, the Lamborghini LMA 002 prototype was also built in a single example. Among the steps forward, however, some aspects were evident, in particular the greater load capacity. The four-wheel drive vehicle, in fact, guaranteed more free space for passengers, who rose to ten overall: four in the passenger compartment, six on the rear body.

LAMBORGHINI OFF-ROAD: LM 002 – With the aforementioned modifications and changes, times were now ready for the advent of the Lamborghini LM 002, presented at the 1986 Brussels Motor Show. A decidedly more powerful vehicle, thanks to the 5,167 cc V12 engine – derived from the Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole – in capable of unleashing 450 hp at 6,800 rpm. With the LM 002 off-road vehicle Lamborghini overcame the problems that had characterized the Cheetah (low power, inefficient weight distribution) and exploited the positive insights of that project from the late seventies, confirming for example the desire to lighten the bodywork (they use aluminum and fiber carbon). The result? The LM 002 model, produced in just over 300 units between 1986 and 1992, exceeded 200 km / h speed, confirming itself not only suitable for off-road vehicles, but also a car sought after by Hollywood “stars”, considered the he earned the title, “Lambo Rambo”, as one of the cars owned and most loved by Sylvester Stallone.