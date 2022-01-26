Lamborghini Countach: baptism in sweet company

AN HISTORICAL MOMENT – Lamborghini’s past and future chase each other, mixing tradition and innovation with an evocative power and an emotional charge that few other car brands in the world can boast. The moment is historic, and Sant’Agata Bolognese is celebrating, together with all the fans of the Casa del Toro, because the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 he has finally put his wheels on the road in what is, in fact, his first official “tribbing”. A small test drive to unleash the overflowing cavalry of his V12 hybrid, the same of Sián, naturally in favor of cine cameras and cameras, to immortalize and fix in time a highly anticipated moment, after the presentation, last August during Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, California, of the modern re-edition of the iconic supercar designed by Marcello Gandini more than half a century ago.

IN EXCELLENT COMPANY – Fifty years is an eternity, in a world of engines that changes faster and faster, but the visionary power of Lamborghini Countach remains unchanged. To accompany the latest born under the sign of Taurus, directly from the halls of the company collection, two milestones of the dynasty that gave rise to all modern Lamborghinis: a Countach LP 400 medium green color (it was the first production model, in 1973, as well as the closest to the LP 500 prototype unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show two years earlier) and a gray Countach 25th Anniversary (presented in 1988 at the Paris Motor Show, on the occasion of the first 25 years of activity of the Lamborghini automotive division, after sixteen years of honored career in 1990 it passed the baton to Diablo).

TECHNOLOGICAL LEAP – What has changed in half a century? The question seems a bit obvious, because the leap forward of fifty years made by Lamborghini Countach could only project it into the contemporary era of the Emilian house, proudly clinging to tradition but always very attentive to the sign of modern times. Electrification, implemented by mounting a 48-volt electric motor powered by a supercapacitor directly on the gearbox, has improved the efficiency of the 6.5 liter V12 of displacement, also guaranteeing a power injection of 34 HP, for a total of 814 CV: a true monument of modern engineering in homage to the specialty of the house, which since 1963 has been designing and assembling twelve-cylinder V-engines among the best in the world.

A PIECE OF HISTORY – To realize what, on the other hand, has remained unchanged, it is necessary to move to the terrain of emotions, on which the Lamborghini designers have sown new seeds with the best of intentions, to revive in a modern key a myth that, if desired, would have continued to live outside. from time to eternity even without the new one Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: a birthday gift of those who will never forget, but also a perfect marketing operation to replenish the company’s coffers, given that the 112 specimens planned were all sold before Lamborghini lifted the veil on its new racing car. The lucky ones who were able to write their name in the order book evidently knew perfectly well that, together with a dream supercar, they would secure a unique piece of automotive history.