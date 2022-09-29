Lamborghini dazzles by breaking a new historical record

The Italian house Lamborghini has reason to celebrate. Given the sales balances, worldwide, Lambo was successful in their numbers setting a new record. Next, we delve into the details.

September 28, 2022 4:09 p.m.

Lamborghini, we well know, is an icon of automotive culture; her design lines, her sporting spirit and her mimesis with the bull that represents her, are some of her distinctive features.

Founded in 1948, in the Bologna region, this factory usually combines modern -even futuristic- aspects with a strong traditional identity in its models. Its success around the world is sustained in that dialogue. Devil, Countach Y Fan They are the models that received the praise of specialized critics.

Lamborghini is born from a rivalry. The search for its founder is known Ferruccio Lamborghini. Ferruccio, formerly a tractor manufacturer, turns to sports cars and founds the factory after being slighted by his already famous compatriot Enzo Ferrari. That will be just the beginning of a classic competitiveness in Italian culture. Lamborghini and Ferrari, two sports icons.

New sales record for Lamborghini

Urus, Lamborghini’s best-selling model in 2022. Source: Lamborghini.

In the current 2022, Lamborghini It has a huge cause for celebration. Released the sales balances for the first semester -January/June 2022-, Lambo found himself beating his own global sales record.

In the period January/June 2022the house of Bologna registered a total of 5,090 units. This represents a 4.9% increase with respect to the first semester of 2021, which was until now the semester with the most sales in the history of Lamborghini.

This increase in sales can be explained by the increase in registration of the Urus model. Said SUV is the best-selling unit of the entire fleet Lamborghiniand in the first half of 2022 it continued its upward trend, representing the 61% of overall sales of Lamborghini.

Continuing the sales podium, who escort the Urus are the supercars Hurricane Y Fan. Of course, far from the numbers of registered units that Lamborghini’s star car represents today: Urus.