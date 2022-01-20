Lamborghini debuts in the world of NFT with the Space Key

Lamborghini too has decided to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT). A choice that is not surprising given that several car manufacturers are approaching this world. Pure Volkswagen, just recently, made it clear through a teaser that it would be about to present a virtual Golf in the form of NFT. But al way of the NFT brands like Alpine have already been interested, just to give an example.
Returning to Lamborghini, the manufacturer had shared some teasers on its social channels that referred to the Moon and space. These were clues as to what the automaker has now decided to announce.
FROM SPACE
The brand says that in the 2019 sent on the International Space Station, as part of a joint research project, a advanced carbon fiber composite material to verify its behavior in those special environmental conditions. After returning from space and all the tests necessary for research, this material has become an integral part of a space-themed work, the Lamborghini Space Key.
They will be realized only 5 which will then be auctioned. Each of the five Space Keys is linked to a unique and exclusively digital work of art accessible via the QR code found on the back of the carbon fiber. The work was created by an artist whose identity Lamborghini has not yet wanted to reveal.
Remember that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are unique identifiers registered on a distributed database known as blockchain and related to digital assets such as images, videos, music or other records. Each token is unique, which allows its owners to ensure the authenticity, scarcity, programmability and traceability of assets on the Internet.
The Lamborghini project is carried out in collaboration with NFT PRO. The automaker announces that more details will be shared soon, including the name of the Space Key artist and digital artwork and information to participate in the auction. Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, on this initiative explained:
Innovation is a fundamental part of Lamborghini’s DNA. We are a leading company in carbon fiber composite materials in the automotive sector, so two and a half years ago we went further by participating in the joint research project in space. Now, with the entry into the metaverse, Lamborghini is once again darting towards new horizons. We have felt the call of the NFT world and are thrilled to be part of this truly passionate and innovative community.