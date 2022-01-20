Lamborghini debuts in the world of NFT with the Space Key

Lamborghini too has decided to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT). A choice that is not surprising given that several car manufacturers are approaching this world. Pure Volkswagen, just recently, made it clear through a teaser that it would be about to present a virtual Golf in the form of NFT. But al way of the NFT brands like Alpine have already been interested, just to give an example. Returning to Lamborghini, the manufacturer had shared some teasers on its social channels that referred to the Moon and space. These were clues as to what the automaker has now decided to announce.

FROM SPACE

The brand says that in the 2019 sent on the International Space Station, as part of a joint research project, a advanced carbon fiber composite material to verify its behavior in those special environmental conditions. After returning from space and all the tests necessary for research, this material has become an integral part of a space-themed work, the Lamborghini Space Key. They will be realized only 5 which will then be auctioned. Each of the five Space Keys is linked to a unique and exclusively digital work of art accessible via the QR code found on the back of the carbon fiber. The work was created by an artist whose identity Lamborghini has not yet wanted to reveal.