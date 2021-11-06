Lamborghini Gallardo, new speed record – Auto World

The half mile at 407 km / h. Drag races have a new record to set and once again belongs to a Lamborghini Gallardo. In reality, it is a further improvement of what had been a record set by the same supercar del Toro a few years earlier. It was signed by Gidi Chamdi, a well-known face of the racing world in the United States who modified his Gallardo thanks to the care of the Underground Racing experts who had brought the Sant’Agata Bolognese car to reach 3,000 HP.

It was 2016 and Chamdi had managed to set the half-mile record for a Gallardo hitting 392 km / h. A top speed already impressed but that has not stopped the attempts of other riders in recent years. Recently another owner of the del Toro supercar announced that he was ready to chase that record. At that point Chamdi decided to update his Gallardo again, with a new powertrain, once again going down to the asphalt at the Shift event held a few weeks ago in Texas in search of a new record.

During the first race of the day, Chamdi drove his Gallardo over half a mile at 388 km / h. Not satisfied, he carried out a second test reaching 401 km / h. For the owner of the supercar del Toro, however, it was still not enough and so he decided to carry out other heats, reaching a top speed of 402 km / h, then 405 and finally 407 km / h. To make the result achieved in the various tests even more impressive, there is also the choice of tires: for the drag races, road-approved Toyo R888Rs were used and not specific drag radial tires. The Lamborghini Gallardo thus effectively enters a small circle of supercars that have exceeded 400 km / h, including the Huracan and R8 twin-turbo models developed also in this case by Underground Racing.