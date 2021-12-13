Lamborghini recreates the myth, here is Countach LPI 800-4 – Trials and News

“When I started sketching the first lines of the new Countach, my 8-year-old son immediately knew it was a Lamborghini. It was the right way.” This anecdote is told by Mitja Borkert, director of the Automobili Lamborghini style center, during a day in the factories of the Casa del Toro in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Getting your hands on a legend, the first Countach, which saw the light of day just 50 years ago, was a challenge to shake your wrists and pencil.

When Ferruccio Lamborghini brought this futuristic car to the Geneva Motor Show in 1971, it was only a prototype destined to remain so. However, the welcome was so warm that the founder of the house decided, on the spot, to send it into production. “It was a crazy challenge – they say today with a smile in Lamborghini – because that car was running but, in fact, a prototype. With all the limits that a concept brings with it”.

You have to go back with your mind and heart to that era, when the construction of cars was truly at an artisanal level. And above all, each car was different from the other. Here, to design today’s Countach LPI 800-4, in Sant’Agata they decided to start from there. From that car in Geneva. Too bad it no longer exists, destroyed in the homologation tests. To go back to the original, a work of motor archeology has really been done. Drawings, tables and projects from the last century have been recovered. Then, the second car that came out of the factory was scanned millimeter by millimeter, although it differed from the first in more than a few details. The frame for example. But also in the transmission, and in a thousand other details. We also tried to scan during the visit. An exciting job, in a workshop that looks like a playground for those who are passionate, with highly specialized technicians who pamper the car as if it were alive.

To reconstruct the story, the mechanics who assembled those epochal cars were also consulted. Because building in an artisanal way, albeit at the highest level, also meant adapting to the materials available at that time. So under that bodywork that broke the air and breath, perhaps tubulars with slightly different sections were used, or technical solutions that were each time peculiar. At the end of a process that was as long as it was exciting, the first Lamborghini Countach was reborn, exactly identical in every detail to the one that amazed the world from Geneva.

Mitja Borkert, well aware of the undertaking that Lamborghini had entrusted to him, decided to start again from there, from craftsmanship. From the drawing of the LPI 800-4 – he outlines it very quickly before our eyes, perfect, chatting, with a disarming simplicity – a 3D model was created, perfected by hand with a soft dough, a kind of clay, until the drawing did not take shape and became what Borkert imagined. A work of art rather than a car, made in 112 specimens already sold, is powered by a V12 hybrid engine combined with a 48 V electric motor powered by a supercapacitor for a total power of 800 horsepower.

The maximum speed of 355 km / h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.8 seconds are almost the frame, when paying homage to a myth.