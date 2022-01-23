Lamborghini, the era of thermal engines ends – Auto World

2022 will mark the end of an era for Lamborghini. The carmaker del Toro has indeed announced that this will be the last year in which it will launch new models powered exclusively by internal combustion engines on the market: Stephan Winklemann, the CEO of the Italian brand, spoke of four novelties by the end of the year, of which two Urus and two Huracans. The real bomb dropped by Lamborghini’s number one, however, concerns the future: starting next year, the company will lean towards a generation of hybrid cars, among which there will be the model that will replace the Aventador.

All this before moving on to Lamborghini’s last transition phase, the one linked to the 100% electric engine, which will be seen in 2028. A point of no return that in the eyes of many fans will resonate like a blow to the heart, given the attachment to traditional heat engines that year after year will tend to disappear from the offer of the Toro brand. “2022 will be one last firework for the internal combustion cars, with four new products, two Huracans and two Urus “, the words of Winkelmann. Destiny is now sealed, which is why the efforts of the del Toro brand are focusing on the project that will lead to the debut of the first 100% electric series Lamborghini: at the moment few details are known about this model, except that it will be a four-door model suitable for everyday use.