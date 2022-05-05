Lamborghini, the ideal stamp of action cinema

The big screen and cars maintain an endearing relationship. For decades, these two worlds have fed each other and generated scenes that remain in the spectators’ retinas. Next, Lamborghini in the action cinema.

With you: Lamborghini. The Italian house is an icon of automotive culture, its design lines, its sporting spirit and its mimesis with the bull that represents it are some of its distinctive features.

Born in 1948in the region of bologna, this factory usually combines modern – even futuristic – aspects with a strong traditional identity in its models. Its success around the world is sustained in that dialogue. The Devil, the Countach and the Bat They are the models that received the praise of specialized critics.

Lamborghini born of a rivalry. The search for its founder is known Ferruccio Lamborghini. Ferruccio, previously a tractor manufacturer, turned to sports cars and founded the factory influenced by Enzo-Ferrari. That will be just the beginning of a classic competitiveness in Italian culture. Lamborghini and Ferraritwo industrial and sports emblems.

Now, today we will focus on the relationship that the factory has bologna with the cinema Movies often function as a showcase for car brands. So everything is given to give ourselves to these moments of brilliance: Lamborghini and its link with action cinema.

3- Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, from Need For Speed ​​(2014)

Need For Speed ​​scene: the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is facing a Bugatti.

The movie of need for speeddirected by Scott Waugh and starring Aaron Paul, Rami Malek and Michael Keatonsustains his argument in the life of the city runner Tobey Marshal. Combining races against the clock, with alleged revenge and stories of friendship, this film has a good dose of adrenaline and automotive culture.

In it appears a true work of the Italian house Lamborghini. It is nothing more and nothing less than the Lamborghini Sixth Element. Carbon is the sixth element in the periodic table, and since the base of the body of this car is made of this material, the name seems to fit perfectly.

Only 20 units were made of this model, an elite and dizzying supercar.

2- Lamborghini LM002, from Fast & Furious 4 (2009)

Lamborghini LM002, Fast & Furious 4.

The fourth installment of the highest-grossing car saga, stars Paul Walker (R.I.P.), Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Like the previous installments, this fast and furious it has elite scenes around chases and races.

Lamborghini has a strange participation in this film. And it was a success. Instead of providing a Devil or a Countach -the most iconic cars of the brand at the time of filming- he preferred to put his stamp with an off-roader.

That’s right, Lambo had a great performance SUV on the market. It was between 1986 and 1993, and it was the LM002. Director justin lin He was right in the cameos for this rarity of the Italian house. Complete in black, this off-roader commands respect.

1- Lamborghini Miura P400, from The Italian Job (1969)

The “orange legend”: Lamborghini Miura P400.

Stand up ladies and gentlemen. This classic action chase movie has laid the groundwork for what is to come. Directed by Peter Collinson and starring the mythical Michael Caine, this film concentrates epic and criminal desire. Separate paragraph for the soundtrack of quincy jones.

Lamborghini had a special participation in The Italian Job. With its rarity of model Miura P400complete in orange, drew the gaze of fans around the globe.

were only made 275 units of the Lamborghini Miura P400, this is no accident. The Italian house used to have the stamp of reduced production and I would even say artisanal. It was something that Lamborghini gloried about in those days, and as a result of this behavior, the vast majority of vintage models are true relics of engineering and design. The Miura is testimony to that.