Lamborghini, two Huracans and two Urus in 2022 – Auto World

Lamborghini is preparing to enter the full electrified transition process. But the rain of news that will invest the Toro brand over the next few years will not only concern its first 100% electric model: for a few years there will still be room for thermal engines, then we will move on to hybrid solutions, and only in a third moment will Lamborghini be ready to land on the market for exclusively battery-powered cars. Let’s talk about three routes announced by Stephan Winkelmann, the CEO of Lamborghini.

“2022 will be one last firework for petrol cars, with four new products, two Huracans and two Urus“, he explained to the microphones of Il Corriere della Sera about the first of these three paths. The current year, therefore, will be a year of confirmation for internal combustion engines for Lamborghini: the car manufacturer del Toro is preparing to launch four new models equipped only with thermal engines by the end of the year, including two new ones. versions of the Urus Super SUV and two of the Huracan supercar. Winkelmann did not disclose any details regarding these four new thermal cars, except that all four will debut by the end of the year. A sort of last resort for internal combustion engines, given that starting next year the del Toro brand will enter a new era with the launch of a new generation of hybrid models.

“In 2023 we will face a generation of hybrid cars, including the model that will replace the Aventador“, specified the CEO of Lamborghini. Also in this case, there are not many details revealed by the number one of the Toro brand regarding this new generation, with the exception of the duration of this transition phase: five years. This is because in 2028, in fact, the last of the three routes announced by Winkelmann will start: “The last phase, that linked to the 100% electric motor, will be seen in 2028 ″. Three well-defined steps with which Lamborghini aims to become an icon also in the electric world.