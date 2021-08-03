News

Lamborghini Urus: Kim Kardashian’s has become a plush toy!

The American model posted on Instagram her very personal version of the SUV of Sant’Agata Bolognese, completely covered with a soft white fur coat

of extreme supercars we have proposed so many in recent months, so how about if we change the subject? Maybe focusing on eccentric models (and from a certain point of view questionable…) like the Lamborghini Urus tailor-made for Kim Kardashian? In order to advertise its new brand “Skims”, the American model has requested from the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese a very particular version of its flagship SUV, completely covered with white fur both inside the passenger compartment and in all parts of the bodywork.

As you can see in the photos in the instagram post below, the Urus in question now looks like a plush toy or a white-haired ball, because the coating has touched practically all the non-essential components when driving on the road. The only exceptions concern the front and rear light clusters, the windows, the tires, the seat belts and the central console, essential to circulate without making this car a simple “one-off” to be stored in the garage or in a showroom. That it is an all too exaggerated customization?

