Lamborghini Veneno Roadster: a millionaire hypercar at auction

What you see in these images is a hypercar presented at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Lamborghini. The Veneno was produced by the Casa del Toro in just 13 units (4 coupé and 9 roadster) until the end of the following year. If you have a budget and you would like one, know that it is your time, as it is a specimen of Lamborghini Veneno Rodaster will be auctioned by Silverstone Auctions as part of the upcoming Riyadh Car Show, scheduled from 18 to 28 November 2021.

750 hp V12

The Venenno was made on the basis of the Aventador model, whose name is inspired by that of a bull in the corrida. It has a bodywork designed by the Centro Stile to maximize downforce and increase stability at high speeds and features a monocoque carbon fiber frame, with visible finish in the central tunnel and on the threshold of the doors. Pushing the hypercar is the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, derived from the Aventador, which was developed by Lamborghini technicians to develop 750 hp at 8,250 rpm and maximum torque of 690 Nm at 5,550 rpm, thanks to a revised intake system and a new exhaust system. Numbers that allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and touch i 355 km / h top speed.

The car for sale is a Roadster version, number two of only nine produced, purchased by the original owner from a member of the Saudi Royal House. It features a body painted in matt black and interior finishes, including the seats, in lime green, a color that is also echoed in the decorative strip that runs along the exterior of the Lamborghini. The Veneno object of the auction, with 1,681 km traveled and in like new condition, will be put up for auction during the Seven Concours auction on 25 November, organized by Silverstion Auctions on the occasion of the Riyadh Car Show 2021, the main exhibition dedicated to Middle Eastern auto world returning after a year of absence due to the pandemic. The auction estimate has not been declared by the British auctioneers, but it is easy to hypothesize for this dream hypercar an auction price of several million euros. Prepare the check.