Lamezia, at the “Tommaso Campanella” high school initiative for the International Day against violence against women

Lamezia Terme – “School is life: it exudes humanity in all its forms. It is study, knowledge, culture, learning of knowledge, but it is above all the theater of civil growth and citizenship; it is a place where affections and feelings are born and grow ; the place where the manifestation of the self germinates. And relationship, sociality; it is the place where “respect” is the value around which all actions revolve “. These are the premises, said the Headmaster Susanna Mustari, at the opening of the proceedings, at the basis of today’s celebration that sees the students of Campanella, reflect on a topic that is as current as it is socially complex. One … None … One hundred thousand “we are all of us, forced to retrace history, a history made of ignorance and clichés which women, over the centuries, have suffered effects and consequences”.

In the presence of the Institutions, guests of the Mayor Paolo Mascaro and the Councilor for Culture and Education Giorgia Gargano, the works were introduced by the music of two great artists, the trumpeter Rocco Riccelli and the pianist Diego Apa, teachers of the musical address of the Liceo Campanella. A dense program, built by the students, gave rise to moments of great emotions. The extraordinary direction of prof. Daniele Augruso, the pieces performed by Giada Spina and Marta Guzzi by Prof. Giovanna Massara with instrumental accompaniment led by prof. Apa; the plays by the Department of Letters, “10 women who died of femicide“,”My name is clara… Clara… CLARA“; the flash mob staged by the students of the choreutic; the videos prepared by the children, the installations scattered around the Institute; “The tree of hands” the sublime performance by Aurora Filippis and Martina Corea who interpreted C’est la vie by Achille Lauro and Franca Rame’s monologue, kidnapped and raped for her civil and cultural commitment, with the choreography of commendable prof. Roberto Tripodi and the musical arrangement of prof. Giovanni Nicotera; and again Emma Watson’s monologue proposed in two languages, English and Italian by the language department; the videos created by the children drawing on the great works of art of all times and the scenes of a sick everyday life.

All ingredients mixed with worried and maternal tones in the intervention of the Executive Mustari, who forcefully underlined how “stereotypes, preconceptions, cultural” distortions “are the basis of a thought that too often degenerates into violence and aggression. infinite sample of sayings that oscillates between denigration offenses and violence, a sample of proverbs and old adages in which women are associated with the worst things. , “Wishes and male children”, “lost night and female daughter”, “laughing woman or saint or whore”, “where there are women and cats, there are more words than facts”, “the woman and the garden want one master “,” Women, asses and nuts want atrocious hands. “In reality, continues Dr. Mustari, if we move categories and proverbs to look at the bottom, we will find that the problem is mainly one, as sociologists point out, that when we grow up absorbing u n a certain culture, that somehow emerges in unexpected moments because it is internalized And sometimes we risk internalizing, even if we don’t want to, everything: sexism, homophobia, racism. The rivers of anger, violence and blood are in contrast with the laws, with certain justice for the executioners, certainly stem from the culture, the true one, which contrasts those clear or subliminal messages still conveyed by the mass media, which become power tool of aggression towards women, with constant awareness campaigns, in the family, at school, at university and in social life. It is necessary to know the danger, to choose to live constructive relationships where the “we” prevail, within which to find the healthy existential coordinates. Aim for self-fulfillment, break free from the various forms of addiction, heal oneself with the awareness that whoever offends a woman offends the right to life, security, freedom and dignity. Whoever offends a woman represents an obstacle to the development of a democratic society. Violence against women is a crime against humanity “.

Present among the guests Dr. Simone Passarelli, psychologist and psychotherapist who this year will be available to Campanella students; in his speech he expressed his amazement at the participatory capacity shown by the students. “Seeing young people so involved allows us to hope that change is taking place. Finding the strength to speak is an act of courage. Listening is important; opening up means making a great effort, entering into conflict with oneself too; ‘listening is the first “medicine” useful for eradicating the evil of fear “. A choral action, which involved pupils and teachers who, in compliance with anti-covid measures, worked in their own classes, building paths of active citizenship, awareness and sensitivity towards a topic that, as stated by President Mattarella “is a failure of our society as a whole To get out of this spiral it is necessary to educate: to educate to respect, to educate to equality, to educate to the idea that force can never constitute an instrument of dialogue “. And in closing, the Manager, taking up the lines of the recently deceased poet from Catanzaro, Giusy Verbaro, addresses an invitation to the boys: “We must understand that we are not”mannequins devoid of thought, to which you can also hang fringes and fringes, without making them a face“. It is necessary to defend and affirm one’s dignity, one’s identity as a person, beyond our gender identity “.