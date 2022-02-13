Lamezia, attempted theft in a bike and fitness company: intervention by law enforcement and security guards

Lamezia Terme – Attempted burglary in the night between Thursday and last Friday against a Lametine company specializing in the sale of electric bikes and scooters and fitness items.

In fact, around 2 am, the employees of the surveillance agency “La Torpedine” received a report to their operations center. From here the patrol closest to the place where the security systems were triggered was alerted and at the same time the police were mobilized. Both patrols arrived on the spot where they could immediately see the forcing of the entrance shutter and the tampering of some surveillance cameras. Supervisors and law enforcement officers carried out a thorough check on the company’s premises and it was ascertained that the unknown persons who had committed the infringement had already disappeared. According to the first estimates carried out, no further damage was found apart from the tampered shutter together with the glazed entrance door. The images of the video surveillance system were immediately acquired and investigations began to reconstruct the incident and trace the perpetrators.