Lamezia, from 1 January the pharmacological management of patients of Internal Medicine at John Paul II will be computerized

Lamezia Terme – The PreTesi program (Prescription Safe Therapy), a software for the computerization of the pharmacological management of hospitalized patients, will come into use from 1 January in the Internal Medicine department of the Giovanni Paolo II Hospital in Lamezia Terme. The program, implemented by bpmSoft, will guarantee the computerized management of the prescription, administration and control of drug therapy for patients in the ward. This will be done by assigning to each a bracelet with a personalized bar code, which will identify the patient on the device supplied to the operator before and after each administration, avoiding the possibility of making a mistake. The dosage, time and method of administration, or the dosage, will also be managed by the software. Likewise, the name of the person who prescribed the drug or modified the therapy, with relative dates, such as the name of the person who administered it, will be viewable at any time and will be printed at the end of hospitalization for the benefit of the transparency of the path. “All this should reduce the possibility of human error or technical errors to almost zero” underlined the head physician of the department Dr. Gerardo Mancuso, former manager of the Asp of Catanzaro, who used, for the realization and testing of the project, the contribution of the engineer Gianluca Schicchi, IT manager of the same Asp, and of a team of operators formed by Antonio Vaccaro, Anna Crescenzo, Francesco Bartolotta, Daniela Calipari.

BpmSoft, represented at the press conference by Antonio Romano, has also entirely transferred the intellectual property rights of the program to the Internal Medicine Operational Unit of the Lametine hospital, which will therefore have the right to grant it to all hospitals who request it in the area. , totally free. The choice of the Lamezia Hospital, due to a long process of collaboration on the level of IT implementation, was favored by its provision of a fiber optic network, which will make it easier to convey data from one department to another, but it is hoped, as pointed out by Dr. Antonio Gallucci, medical director of the hospitals of the ASP of Catanzaro, that the program will soon be extended to the structures of Soverato and Soveria Mannelli.

Giulia De Sensi