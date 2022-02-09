Lamezia, Municipality entrusts the management of the gym of the ‘Pitagora’ school: ‘A safe space to be dedicated to sport’

Lamezia Terme – The public notice procedure that was launched last December for the concession of the school gymnasium of the “Pitagora” school has been completed. The Municipality communicates this: “After years of waiting, finally, a gym is once again accessible to the numerous sports associations, a gym – the administration affirms – a place par excellence of cultural vitality as a frame for sport and therefore, for human sharing. The Administration Comunale, thanks to the synergistic work of the manager, Califano and all the employees of the sport and technical sector, after the acquisition of the facility’s usability, issued a notice published on the institutional website / praetorian register, concluding the process today. meticulousness, the requests received by the institution were examined, and the sports realities suitable to be able to use the school gym were selected, in full synergy with the manager, Teresa Bevilacqua “.

“Although still with a provisional ranking – they continue – from today, some sports clubs, always in compliance with the anti Covid rules, by adopting all sanitation measures in the protection of students and athletes, will be able to enjoy a new and long-awaited space, to ensure the carrying out of the necessary physical activities in safety. A small piece has been placed in the great puzzle of sports facilities, which marks a direction to proceed with similar dedication in order to make other facilities usable, and thus give voice to the deserving world of sport, pride of the city. A glimpse of reopening can be seen on the horizon thanks to the work done in the offices, despite the numerous critical issues in place, and thanks to the deep spirit of collaboration and patient expectation of the sports clubs, which have managed to transform into the field from play, every corner of the city in order to continue to guarantee especially for the little ones, sports practice, an opportunity to grow up physical and mental “.

“The Giunta Mascaro – finally state by the Municipality – together with the municipal councilors, in thanking employees and managers for their commitment, will continue to work to plan a line of operations that will have as a priority, the return to the usability of sports facilities and buildings municipal authorities, always with the utmost respect for the structural safety and administrative transparency procedures. We will continue to work hard, to carry out important actions aimed solely and exclusively at restoring the city of Lamezia Terme, home of sport in all its forms and disciplines ” .